Four more people arrested after mother shot dead on doorstep in possible case of 'mistaken identity'

Joanne Penney, 40, has been named as the suspected victim of a shooting in a quiet Welsh neighbourhood. Picture: Facebook

By Jacob Paul

Two men and two women have been arrested after a mother was shot at point blank range outside a front door in a quiet Welsh town on Sunday.

Joanne Penney, 40, was reportedly staying at a flat that had been used as a drugs den when she was gunned downed at around 6pm on Sunday evening.

Her death left the residents of Talbot Green, near Cardiff, shocked as many speculating that the killing must have been a case of mistaken identity.

Friends have argued the real intended target was a woman Joanne had been staying with at the time. Both women have blonde hair and are similar ages, neighbours have said.

Two men, aged 27 and 68, and two women aged 21 and 39, were arrested last night in connection with the shooting, South Wales Police announced today.

It comes after a man , 42, also from Talbot Green, had been arrested on suspicion of murder earlier this week.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ceri Hughes hailed the arrest of the new suspects, from Leicestershire, as a "significant development" in the mystifying case.

He said: "The investigation into Joanne's death is continuing and we have a team of experienced detectives and specialist staff working hard to establish the circumstances of this terrible incident."

The woman was found with fatal injuries outside the front door of a flat complex in Talbot Green, a quiet town near Cardiff. Picture: PA

Police are seeking more information about the movements of a biege Nissan Note (BK61 ZDC) and a black Volvo XC40 (FD24 PZF) which drove from the Leicester area to South Wales on Sunday morning.

The vehicles left the scene shortly after Joanne was shot dead.

The cars have since been seized and will be subject to forensic examination.

Det Ch Supt Hughes added: "We need information about the movement of these vehicles and their occupants, including any dashcam footage, particularly from commercial vehicles, for any journeys on Sunday."

"While we have teams of officers carrying out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries, I also appeal for any dashcam footage or CCTV around Llys Illtyd and the nearby retail park between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Sunday March 9 which may have captured these vehicles and any witnesses."

He added that police are still searching hard to establish a motive for the mother-of-four's murder.

"We are exploring several lines of enquiry, including the possibility that she was the victim of mistaken identity," he added.

Police have urged anyone with information "either about Joanne's death or what happened at the property in Llys Illtyd on Sunday evening" to come forward.

"The smallest piece of information could be of vital importance," Det Ch Supt Hughes said.

Two men and two women have been arrested following the shooting on Sunday evening. Picture: PA

A neighbour, who gave the name "Jo", told reporters Joanne had only moved to stay with her friend around Christmas time, The Sun reports.

They said: "She seemed nice but fairly shy. She moved over the border from England and was staying there."We all think it may have been mistaken identity. We can't think why anyone should pick on her - she may have just answered the door to the wrong person at the wrong time."

Alex Davies-Jones, Labour MP for Pontypridd, said she had been "deeply moved" by tributes to Ms Penney from her loved ones.

"Last night, a woman's life was tragically cut short," the MP said."Her name was Joanne Penney. She will be mourned by our whole community.

"I am in close contact with the police regarding the investigation and am grateful an arrest was made swiftly. I have also raised the case with the UK minister for policing and crime prevention."I have been deeply moved seeing the tributes from Joanne's friends. May she rest in peace."

Anybody with information or footage, such as CCTV or dashcam, can submit it online : https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP25C03-PO1