Four teenagers arrested after boy, 16, stabbed to death in Manchester

23 January 2022, 11:22

Police at the scene of the fatal stabbing in Manchester
Police at the scene of the fatal stabbing in Manchester. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

Four teenagers are being held on suspicion of murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Stretford, Manchester, on Saturday night, Greater Manchester Police said.

Those arrested are all boys aged between 15 and 17, the force said.

Officers were called by the ambulance service shortly before 7pm on Saturday to Thirlmere Avenue following a report of a teenage boy in a serious condition with stab injuries.

The teenager was taken to hospital where he died.

A police cordon is in place at the scene today and a forensic tent was put up close to Thirlmere Avenue on Coniston Road.

The suspected murder weapon was recovered at the scene by police

