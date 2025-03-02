Four-year-old girl dies in Manchester house fire, and woman arrested on suspicion of arson

2 March 2025, 15:50 | Updated: 2 March 2025, 16:02

Gateshead Close, Manchester.
Gateshead Close, Manchester. Picture: Google Maps

By Alice Padgett

A girl, 4, has died in a house fire in Manchester and a woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The girl was rescued from a property in Gateshead Close, but suffered serious injuries, reports Greater Manchester Police.

A police spokesperson said: "Sadly, despite the best efforts of all those involved, the girl died from her injuries in hospital a short time after."

A woman, 44, was arrested on suspicion of arson with the intent to endanger life.

The police said she was known to the child and assure there is no wider threat to the community.

Specialist officers continue to investigate the scene at Gateshead Close, near Rusholme.

Emergency services attended the fire around 12:35pm today.

Reports say they quickly extinguished the fire and removed the four-year-old girl from the property but she died a short time later.

"This awful incident has seen the tragic death of a young girl, and I would like to send my condolences to her friends and family.

"Numerous emergency services attended the scene and all did their utmost best to save her," said Detective Chief Inspector Charlotte Whalley.

She said that police are "fully investigating all circumstances of the fire and will leave no stone unturned as we carry out this work."

