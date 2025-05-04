Fourteen children arrested after boy dies in fire near industrial estate released on bail

Family members have paid tribute to Layton. Picture: Gofundme

By Jacob Paul

Fourteen children who were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the death of boy at an industrial estate in Gateshead have been released on police bail.

The children, including 11 boys and three girls, were arrested after a body believed to be that of 14-year-old Layton Carr was found inside a building.

On Sunday, a Northumbria Police spokesman said: “All those arrested have since been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

”The arrests came after a fire broke out near Fairfield industrial park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead on Friday evening.

Heartbreaking family tributes poured in for Layton earlier on Sunday.

Layton Carr, 14, died in the industrial estate fire. Picture: Social media

His aunt Nicole Dingwall said: ‘Can’t believe I’m writing this. RIP Layton, forever 14. You’ll be a massive miss. Thinking of my sister and two beautiful nieces right now.'

Bailey Ann, Layton's 1-year-old sister, said the family has been left “numbed” by the tragedy, Mailonline reports.

Stephanie Simpson, a close friend of Layton's mother, Georgia, said in a social media post her ‘best friend Georgia Dingwall’ had lost her son ‘in one of the most tragic ways you could ever imagine".

A GoFundMe page set up by the family friend to support Layton’s mother with funeral costs had raised more than £9,000 by 6pm on Sunday.

David Thompson, head teacher of Hebburn Comprehensive School, spoke of the “tragic loss of one of our pupils”.

In a Facebook post, he said: “Our school community is heartbroken. Layton was a valued and much-loved member of Year 9, and he will be greatly missed by everyone.“We extend our sincere condolences to Layton’s family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.“As a school, we will rally together to support one another through this tragedy.”

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) declared a "major incident" after the fire blaze broke out on They urged the public to avoid the area and told locals to keep their windows and doors shut.

The fire was later put out as police issued an appeal Layton, who was believed to be in the area at the time.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, said: 'This is an extremely tragic incident where a boy has sadly lost his life.

"Our thoughts are with Layton’s family as they begin to attempt to process the loss of their loved one. "Our specialist officers will continue to support them in whatever way they can. We ask that their privacy be respected at this time."