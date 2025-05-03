Fourteen children arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after boy, 14, dies in Gateshead fire

3 May 2025, 20:21 | Updated: 3 May 2025, 22:56

A deadly fire broke out near an industrial estate in Gateshead.
A deadly fire broke out near an industrial estate in Gateshead. Picture: Social media

By Jacob Paul

Fourteen children have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the death of a boy following a fire in Gateshead.

Eleven boys and three girls, all aged between 11 and 14-years-old, have been arrested and remain in police custody.

Emergency services responded to a fire near Fairfield industrial park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead at around 8pm on Friday.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) declared a "major incident" after the fire blaze broke out.

They urged the public to avoid the area and told locals to keep their windows and doors shut.

The fire was later put out as police issued an appeal for missing boy Layton Carr, 14, who was believed to be in the area at the time.

14 young people aged between 11 and 14 have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following a fire near Fairfield industrial park, Gateshead.
14 young people aged between 11 and 14 have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following a fire near Fairfield industrial park, Gateshead. Picture: Google

A body believed thought to belong to Layton was discovered inside the building that had been engulfed by flames.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, said: "This is an extremely tragic incident where a boy has sadly lost his life.

"Our thoughts are with Layton’s family as they begin to attempt to process the loss of their loved one.

"Our specialist officers will continue to support them in whatever way they can.

"We ask that their privacy be respected at this time."

A cordon remains in place while police carry out enquiries to "establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident," Detective Chief Insp Jenkins said.

He added: “I’d like to thank our officers and partners at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service for their efforts through the night.”

Members of the public with information that may assist enquiries are advised to contact Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media or by using the live chat or report form functions on the Force’s website.

Anyone who cannot contact Northumbria Police online should call 101 and quote the reference NP-20250502-1124.

