Funeral director faces court after remains found 'relating to 254 victims' at premises

25 June 2025, 08:24

Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull, northeast England.
Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull, northeast England. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

A funeral director is to appear in court charged with 64 offences relating to 254 victims after an investigation into remains found at his premises.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Robert Bush, 47, faces 30 counts of preventing a lawful burial and 30 counts of fraud by false representation relating to bodies found at the firm’s Hessle Road site in Hull in March last year.

He has also been charged with one count of fraudulent trading in relation to funeralplans sold between May 2012 and March 2024, encompassing 172 victims.

As well as this Bush has been charged one count of fraud in relation to human ashes, encompassing 50 victims, between August 2017 and March 2024, Humberside Police said previously.

Police, alongside forensic scientists, in April 2024, determined it would be impossible to extract any DNA from the ashes to identify victims, because the high temperatures involved in a cremation would have broken down any potential samples.

Since then, police reported comprehensive inquiries and detailed work had been carried out from documentation found with individual ashes and at the premises.

This information could be used to potentially identify and locate next of kin, they said.

Read More: Foreign criminals to be deported earlier under new proposal

Read More: Four arrested after British scientist found dismembered in a suitcase in Colombia

A police van is parked outside a branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors.
A police van is parked outside a branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors. Picture: Getty

In May 2024, a hearing to dissolve Legacy funeral home was help as the firm owed Hull city council £40,938 in unpaid fees and owed £5,000 in utility bills.

Solicitor advocate Paul Thompson, representing the council, said the issues came to light when a whistleblower contacted the police on March 6 2024 over concerns about “the way bodies were stored”.

He said the company “certainly will not ever operate again”.

Bush is also accused of two counts of theft from charities between September 2022 and March 2024.

He is due to appear at Hull Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

People walk past a branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull, northeast England.
People walk past a branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull, northeast England. Picture: Getty

The force launched an investigation into Legacy Independent Funeral Directors across three premises in Hull and East Yorkshire in March last year.

Bush, formerly of Kirk Ella, East Yorkshire, was charged in April this year.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

British sex offender charged over 'fake Disneyland wedding' to girl, 9, was behind naked O2 film explosion stunt

British sex offender behind 'fake Disneyland wedding' to girl, 9, staged string of stunts including naked O2 explosion
UK prisoners could be sent to Poland after new talks.

Foreign criminals to be deported earlier under new proposal

39-year-old Jacky Jahj was previously jailed in the UK for sex offences

British sex offender charged after staging 'fake wedding' to nine-year-old girl at Disneyland Paris
Mr Coatti's dismembered remains were found in a suitcase in the Santa Marta area of Colombia

Four arrested after British scientist found dismembered in a suitcase in Colombia

Jennifer Abbot Dauward, 69, was discovered stabbed to death in her Camden home.

Film director ‘stabbed eight times in neck by her sister’ who stole victim’s diamond Rolex, court told
Jack Watkin promised victims good returns on investments in high-value bags but instead spent the money on a luxurious lifestyle

Rich Kids of Instagram star admits conning victims out of £200,000 in Hermes bag scam

More UK News

See more More UK News

The life-changing ticket was purchased in the Republic of Ireland, though the winner has not yet come forward.

EuroMillions winning numbers revealed as lucky player set to win £22m

Protestors and MET Police officers clash during a rally in support of pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action after British government announced the group's ban, in Trafalgar Square, in central London, on June 23, 2025.

Seven charged after Palestine Action supporters clash with police against government ban under anti-terror laws
The UK population is projected to grow at a slower rate than previously stated, because of a sharp drop in the estimated level of migration.

UK population to grow at slower rate than first projected as net migration 'down by half' in one year
Rescued brown bear cubs, Mish (top) and Lucy explore gifts stuffed with their favourite treats ahead of their move from the Wildwood Trust in Kent to their forever home at the Trust's sister site, Escot in Devon.

Police called after two young bears escaped from enclosure and devoured a week’s worth of honey
Humza Yousaf told LBC the UK could be "dragged into another war in the Middle East" based on 'dodgy intelligence and misinformation', drawing comparisons with the Iraq War.

Humza Yousaf warns UK 'may be dragged into war in the Middle East… based on dodgy intel’

The driver threw drinks up to passengers

Delivery rider hailed a hero for tossing drinks into stranded Thameslink train

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News