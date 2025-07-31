'Top Gear' drug gang who peddled cocaine to 10,000 City boys jailed

31 July 2025, 15:30 | Updated: 31 July 2025, 15:39

The group, behind a line called Top Gear or City Gear, were sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday for selling the Class A drug between March 1 2022 and October 14 2023.
The group, behind a line called Top Gear or City Gear, were sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday for selling the Class A drug between March 1 2022 and October 14 2023. Picture: City of London Police

By Josef Al Shemary

A gang who ran a drugs line that sold cocaine to 10,000 people in the City of London have been jailed for a combined total of nearly 25 years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The group, behind a line called Top Gear or City Gear, were sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday for selling the Class A drug between March 1 2022 and October 14 2023.

Officers from City of London Police went through phone records to build a case against the gang, who ran one of the largest cocaine dealing operations in the Square Mile.

Ledgers showed they racked up sales of 410 wraps of cocaine per week, worth more than £14,000.

The drugs dealing line was originally set up during the Covid lockdowns and used the Top Gear logo on WhatsApp, City of London Police said.

Read more: Man, 76, arrested for 'administering poison' after eight children hospitalised at UK summer camp

Read more: Passengers 'unlikely' to get compensation after travel chaos over air traffic control glitch

It was taken down after one member was arrested and police could begin analysing phone records.

Detective Constable Matt Cooper said: "This was a serious and sophisticated drug supply operation which would have resulted in large quantities of cocaine being sold over an extended period of time.

"This was one of the longest running and biggest cocaine lines in the City of London.

"We will continue to work tirelessly to disrupt and tackle serious and organised crime groups and these sentences demonstrate our commitment to putting criminals involved in drug lines and drug supply behind bars."

At Inner London Crown Court on Thursday, head of the gang Nathan Samuels, 57, of Cornwall Road, Waterloo, in central London, was jailed for nine years for the supply of cocaine.

Three of the gang's couriers were also jailed for the supply of cocaine.

Black cab driver Michael Redgrave, 56, also of Cornwall Road, was sentenced to two years and nine months; Aaron Bretao 43, of Skinner Street, Clerkenwell, central London, to three years; and Martin Gupta, 38, of Fairgreen Court, Barnet, north London, to four years and three months.

Matthew Samuels, 33, of Rotherhithe New Road, Bermondsey, south-east London, admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cannabis, and was found guilty of being involved in the supply of cocaine. He was sentenced to three-and-a-half-years in prison.

Josh Atherton, 24, of Hemingford Road, Islington, north London, was given sentences suspended for two years, of two years for the supply of cocaine and four months for possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Officers attended an address on Austhorpe Court in Colton where the girl's body was found inside

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after body of girl, 3, found in house

Two police officers have been served with misconduct notices

Girl, 17, who died after fleeing police car on M5 'removed handcuffs' to escape

Kirsty Carless, 33, plunged a knife into 31-year-old Louis Price's heart in the early hours of December 25, 2024 after a friend sent her a screenshot of his dating profile on Tinder.

‘Jealous’ woman guilty of Christmas Day murder of father-of-six after seeing his Tinder profile
Tommy Robinson has reportedly left the country following the alleged assault.

Tommy Robinson 'in Tenerife' after alleged assault at St Pancras station, Brit holidaymaker claims
Eight children reported feeling unwell at the camp in Stathern, Leicestershire.

Man, 76, arrested for 'administering poison' after eight children hospitalised at UK summer camp
Dentist James Craig, center, is led away as one of his defense attorneys, Lisa Moses, right, looks on, after verdicts were rendered and he was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole at his murder trial in district court in Arapahoe County.

Dentist who poisoned wife's protein shakes for 10 days before giving her fatal dose of cyanide jailed for life

More UK News

See more More UK News

A midwife gets to cuddle a new born baby UK

No babies called Keir as Britain's most popular newborn names revealed - See full list

Heathrow Airport disruption.

Chaos at UK airports that led to cancellations and passengers stranded sparked by 'software glitch' - as delays continue
Moinica Clare, from Brentford, West London slammed the air traffic control failure which forced her to miss her friend's wedding

‘Heartbroken’ woman misses wedding after air traffic control glitch grounds flight

East Cliff in Whitby, North Yorkshire, England.

Bodies of man and woman found at bottom of Whitby Abbey cliffs

The woman, named by police as Anne Marie, is believed to have given birth at 8am at the Billet Road underpass in Walthamstow

Hunt for newborn baby and woman who vanished after giving birth in east London underpass

Passengers wait at Heathrow Airport, after radar failure led to the suspension of outbound flights across the UK

Passengers 'unlikely' to get compensation after travel chaos over air traffic control glitch

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News