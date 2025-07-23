Gang member who 'glorified' killing people in drill song convicted of murder

Five members of the same gang have been jailed for double murder and attempted murder. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

Five members of a gang have been convicted for the double murder of two innocent bystanders in a case of mistaken identity.

Leonardo Reid, 15, and Klevi Shekaj, 23, were stabbed to death in Archway, north London, back in June 2023.

There had been a large gathering on the Elthorne estate to film a music video at around 8:30pm.

Lorik Lupqi, a gang member from Islington saw the gathering and took it as an opportunity to hurt who he thought were gang opponents. He messaged his girlfriend saying “opps were outside.”

Lupqi contacted his close friend and gang associate Jason Furtado. They formed a plan and recruited three gang members to travel to the estate.

By the time they arrived two hours later, the filming had ended, and most people had left, but some local children and teenagers remained in the area.

The group then fatally stabbed Leonardo, who sadly died at the scene and Klevi who died in hospital. They also stabbed another man, who was taken to hospital.

Leonardo Reid, 15, and Klevi Shekaj, 23, sadly died in the attack. Picture: MPS

After the attack, the four went to Abel Chunda’s house and called organiser Furtado.

Chuna and Furtado were arrested on 3 July with Clarke travelling to the Suffolk coast and changing his appearance in an attempt to avoid being arrested. He was arrested on July 12.

Another suspect, Lupqi illegally travelled to Kosovo days after the murders. He sent messages to his girlfriend, telling her not to wait for him.

Police worked with the Kosovan authorities, the National Crime Agency and the Crown Prosecution Service to extradite him back to the UK.

He was arrested at Luton Airport in November 2024.

Police data showed there were 50 short phone calls between the group in the 2 hours before the murders. Picture: MPS

'Damning'

Xavier Poponne was arrested in November 2023.

The Met said damning lyrics were found in a drill song written the day after the murders.

The lyrics glorified the murders and made references to elements of the attack which the force said could only be known to those involved.

In these lyrics, he also referenced how Leonardo and Klevi were not involved in gang criminality.

Shortly after the murders, he also changed his social media name to ‘X3’ referencing the number of people he had stabbed.

The Met found damning lyrics in a drill song by Poponne written the day after the murders. Picture: MPS

During the 15-week trial at the Old Bailey, the group refused to admit responsibility with some stating they were in the area to deal drugs but not involved in the murders.

On July 23 they were all convicted of two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

They will be sentenced in September.

'Violent and unnecessary'

Detective Inspector Jim Barry of Specialist Crime North said “These violent men went into this estate with the intention of killing anyone they could, under the false impression that those there were rival gang members.

"This was a senseless, violent act which has shattered the lives of so many, especially Leonardo and Klevi’s loved ones.”

"Our team have remained focused on getting justice for those affected by this violent and unnecessary attack.

“This dangerous group of men will now spend a long time behind bars but the effect of what they did will be felt by the victim’s shattered families for longer.

“I thank the members of the public who tried to help and save the lives of those injured and have assisted our team with enquiries.

“We will continue to tackle violent offenders and ensure that justice is bought for the safety of our communities.”