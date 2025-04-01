Gary Glitter made bankrupt for failing to pay damages to abuse victim

1 April 2025, 10:14

Gary Glitter has been made bankrupt for failing to pay damages to abuse victim

Gary Glitter has been made bankrupt after failing to pay more than £500,000 in damages to one of his victims, her lawyers have said.

The woman sued Glitter, real name Paul Gadd, following his 2015 conviction for abusing her when she was 12, as well as two other young people between 1975 and 1980.

The six-figure sum included £381,000 in lost earnings and £7,800 for future therapy and treatment.

Glitter is behind bars after being jailed for sexually abusing three schoolgirls

A spokesman for Slater and Gordon, representing the woman, said: "We confirm that Gadd has been made bankrupt following our client's application.

"As he has done throughout, Gadd has refused to cooperate with the process and continues to treat his victims with contempt.

"We hope and trust that the parole board will take his behaviour into account in any future parole applications, as it clearly demonstrates that he has never changed, shows no remorse and remains a serious risk to the public."

Glitter, 80, was jailed for 16 years in 2015 for sexually abusing three schoolgirls. His sentence expires in February 2031.

He was automatically released from HMP The Verne, a low-security prison in Portland, Dorset, in February 2023 after serving half of his fixed-term determinate sentence.

Glitter was put back behind bars less than six weeks after walking free when police monitoring showed he had breached his licence conditions by reportedly trying to access the dark web and viewing downloaded images of children.

