Gary Glitter facing bankruptcy after paedophile refuses to pay damages to victim he raped when she was 12

Gary Glitter facing bankruptcy after paedophile refuses to pay damages to victim he raped when she was 12. Picture: PA / Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Disgraced pop star Gary Glitter is facing the prospect of bankruptcy proceedings after the paedophile refused to pay damages to a woman he raped when she was aged just 12.

Glitter, who remains behind bars after being sentenced to sixteen years in jail in 2015 for sex crimes, is refusing to pay his victim £508,000 awarded by the High Court as compensation for his crimes.

The 80-year-old paedophile, real name Paul Francis Gadd, could now face losing his his multi-million pound fortune after the case was filed at Torquay and Newton Abbot County Court.

The woman's solicitor at Slater and Gordon has now successfully launched enforcement action against the star, effectively making him bankrupt last month.

Documents filed by solicitors now allow a trustee to be appointed, with the individual now responsible for taking over his estate - including his £2million London penthouse.

Gary Glitter, who has been ordered by a High Court judge to pay £508,800 in damages to one of the women he abused. A victim of the former pop star whose real name is Paul Gaddis, brought a compensation claim against him. Picture: Alamy

The star's assets can then be used to pay compensation owed to his victim, according to The Mirror.

Glitter was jailed in 2015 for the abuse of the 12-year-old victim - as well as two other young girls, which took place between 1975 and 1980.

The new payout follows a judge's High Court ruling last year which ruled the woman was entitled to compensation for the period she was unable to work and the long-term suffering the pop star had caused her.

The star was automatically released in February last year for offences relating to the two girls.

However, Glitter was sent back to jail just six weeks later, after the disgraced star was found to have breached his licence conditions.

Gary glitter returns home after his arrest by detectives investigating sex offences under 'Operation Yewtree'. Picture: Alamy

A panel said Gadd continued to show a "lack of victim empathy".

The summary of the Parole Board decision described how "It found on the evidence that at the time of the offending, and while he was on licence, Mr Gadd had a sexual interest in underage girls."

While his behaviour in prison had been generally good, he had not taken part in any programmes to address his offending because he continues to deny having a sexual interest in children.

His probation officer said that Gadd could not be safely managed in the community.

The panel found that "greater internal controls and open and honest disclosure by Mr Gadd would be needed to manage his risks safely in the community".