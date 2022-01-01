Girl, 14, killed after being hit by car on New Year's Eve

1 January 2022, 10:03

The girl was hit and killed near Rowley Regis railway station
The girl was hit and killed near Rowley Regis railway station. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A 14-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car on New Year's Eve.

The girl was hit by a grey Mercedes in Station Road, near Rowley Regis railway station in Sandwell, at around 4.45pm yesterday.

Paramedics rushed to the scene but police said nothing could be done to save the girl and she was pronounced dead just before 5.30pm.

The victim's family is being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver, a 39-year-old man, stopped at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving while under the influence of drugs. He remains in police custody.

Sergeant Julie Lyman said: “This is a truly awful way to start the New Year and my heart goes out to the girl’s family and friends.

“We’ve started an investigation to understand what happened and the driver has been arrested as we believe he was driving while unfit through drugs.

“The investigation is clearly in the early stages and I would urge people not to speculate online about what happened. It’s really not helpful and can be very upsetting for the family.”

West Midlands Police are asking for witnesses who may have seen the grey Mercedes in the build-up to the crash to get in touch.

They are also asking motorists to supply any dash-cam footage showing the incident.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Two teenagers were killed within an hour of each other on Thursday night

Two boys knifed to death within an hour in London as teen killings hit grim record
A boy of 15 was stabbed to death at a park in Croydon

Boy, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon park

A couple have appeared in court accused of harassing their neighbour

Couple deny 'harassment campaign' against neighbour after 'erecting dolls and overwatering plants'
Emad Al Swealmeen, top right, had "murderous intent", a coroner found

Liverpool hospital bomb attacker used IED designed with 'murderous intent'
Prince Andrew denies Virginia Roberts' allegations

Prince Andrew accuser: 'Others must be held accountable' after Maxwell verdict
Almost 100 terrorists could be considered for release, including Rangzieb Ahmed and Jack Coulson

Nearly 100 terrorists up for release from jail

More UK News

See more More UK News

Tony Blair has been appointed as a member of the Order of the Garter

Tony Blair made a Sir as he is given most senior knighthood in New Year Honours list
Kate Garraway, Margarita Taylor and Moira Stuart have been recognised on the New Years Honours list

Kate Garraway, Moira Stuart and Margherita Taylor among stars on New Years Honours list
Volunteers have been praised for their work over the festive period

'Unsung heroes': RNLI volunteers praised for postponing festive celebrations to save lives
The UK has welcomed in 2022.

Happy New Year! Millions of people across UK wave farewell to 2021 and ring in 2022
Sir Patrick Vallance, Professor Chris Whitty, deputy CMO, Jonathan Van-Tam and UK Health Security Agency chief Dr Jenny Harries have all received honours in 2021

Top scientists leading Covid fight recognised in New Year Honours list
Betty White has died aged 99

Legendary actress Betty White dies just weeks before her 100th birthday

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police