Girl, 14, killed after being hit by car on New Year's Eve

The girl was hit and killed near Rowley Regis railway station. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A 14-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car on New Year's Eve.

The girl was hit by a grey Mercedes in Station Road, near Rowley Regis railway station in Sandwell, at around 4.45pm yesterday.

Paramedics rushed to the scene but police said nothing could be done to save the girl and she was pronounced dead just before 5.30pm.

The victim's family is being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver, a 39-year-old man, stopped at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving while under the influence of drugs. He remains in police custody.

Sergeant Julie Lyman said: “This is a truly awful way to start the New Year and my heart goes out to the girl’s family and friends.

“We’ve started an investigation to understand what happened and the driver has been arrested as we believe he was driving while unfit through drugs.

“The investigation is clearly in the early stages and I would urge people not to speculate online about what happened. It’s really not helpful and can be very upsetting for the family.”

West Midlands Police are asking for witnesses who may have seen the grey Mercedes in the build-up to the crash to get in touch.

They are also asking motorists to supply any dash-cam footage showing the incident.