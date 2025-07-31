Girl, 17, who died after fleeing police car on M5 'removed handcuffs' to escape

Two police officers have been served with misconduct notices. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 17-year-old girl who died after fleeing a police vehicle on the M5 had 'removed her handcuffs' to escape the vehicle, it has been revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Two police officers from Avon and Somerset Police were served with misconduct notices following the death of Tamzin Hall, who fled the police car before being hit and killed by an oncoming vehicle in Somerset on November 11.

Ms Hall was being taken to custody on the when officers pulled over for "safety reasons", the IOPC said, adding she had been handcuffed with her hands in front of her and had an officer sat beside her.

The teenager had been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage and was being taken to a custody suite in Bridgwater at the time of the accident.

Now, an IOPC report, which does not explicitly name Ms Hall, said: "A female child was arrested for assault and criminal damage.

"She was placed in the rear passenger side of a marked police car and handcuffed with her hands positioned in front. An officer was seated next to her during transport.

"While on her way to custody, the child managed to remove her handcuffs, climb into the front passenger seat, access the front passenger door and get out."

Read more: Man, 76, arrested for 'administering poison' after eight children hospitalised at UK summer camp

Read more: Tommy Robinson 'in Tenerife' after alleged assault at St Pancras station, Brit holidaymaker claims

The tragic incident took place on a stretch of the M5 in Somerset. Picture: Alamy

She fled the stationary marked police car on the northbound carriageway and died after being hit by a car on the southbound carriageway.

Regional director David Ford: "My thoughts and sympathies remain with Tamzin's family and friends, and everyone affected by the tragic events of that evening.

Read more: Escaped former soldier Daniel Khalife found guilty of spying for Iran

Read more: UK net migration falls 20 per cent from record high to 728,000, latest ONS figures show

"We have met with Tamzin's family to offer our condolences and to outline how our investigation will progress. We will provide them with regular updates as our inquiries continue.

"Our investigation is in the early stages and we are working hard to establish the exact circumstances of what took place, from the time of Tamzin's arrest, to how events unfolded a short time later on the M5."

Tazmin's mother has paid tribute to her ‘beautiful daughter’.

She fled a stationary police vehicle on the northbound side of motorway, near junction 25 (Taunton) at about 11pm on Monday 11 November.

She subsequently died in a collision with a vehicle travelling southbound moments later.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is carrying out an investigation into the circumstances of what happened, following a mandatory referral by Avon and Somerset Police.

Amy Hall, Tamzin’s mother, described her eldest daughter as her ‘best friend’ and said her family were ‘devastated’.

Amy said: “Tamzin was the most kindest, caring, loving, loyal girl ever. She was the most honest person I’ve ever known; she was very special to me.

“She had a great sense of humour, and we had many laughs together.

The all new LBC app. Picture: Global

“She was my shadow from the moment she opened her eyes in the morning until she went to sleep at night. She was such an intelligent young girl and had such interesting perceptions on things in life.”

Amy added: “Tamzin was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, so she was unique and saw the world in such a different way.

“Tamzin was my absolute everything and I can’t believe she isn’t here anymore. She was my world.

“She put her all into absolutely everything. She loved helping out as a young child, if you set her a task, she would put her all into it and want it just right.

“She was always so thoughtful and would put others before herself. She loved the simple things in life, talking and her family. Plus, she absolutely loved chocolate – she was chocolate mad!”

Amy continued: “Tamzin was such a wonderful daughter. She was a beautiful person.

“My life will never be the same but I’m using my strength for my other children, Tamzin’s siblings.

“She was only 17 but she has taught me a lot and I can use that memory and hold on to that.

“I will never ever get over it, she was taken far too young.”