Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after body of girl, 3, found in house

31 July 2025, 16:14 | Updated: 31 July 2025, 16:20

Officers attended an address on Austhorpe Court in Colton where the girl's body was found inside
Officers attended an address on Austhorpe Court in Colton where the girl's body was found inside. Picture: Google

A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a three-year-old girl in Leeds.

Police responded to reports of concern for the safety of a young child at 11.06am on Wednesday at Austhorpe Court in the Colton area.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder, South Yorkshire Police said.

'Tragic incident'

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Sadly when emergency services attended at an address on Austhorpe Court, Leeds, yesterday the body of a 3-year-old girl was found inside.

“A woman at the address was taken to hospital for urgent medical attention and remains there today in a stable condition.

"She has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"We are treating this as an isolated incident and are not seeking anyone else in connection with it.

“I understand that such a tragic incident as this will cause shockwaves in the local community and that there will be speculation about what has happened.

“I would ask people to please let us investigate and if you do have any information that you think could assist our enquiries to get in contact with the investigation team.”

