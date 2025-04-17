Urgent manhunt launched as girl 'raped' in famous London park with 'attacker' still at large

By Henry Moore

An urgent manhunt is underway after a 16-year-old girl was “raped” in a London park before being airlifted to hospital.

The schoolgirl alerted officers on Friday night, telling them she had been attacked in Primrose Hill.

The incident is believed to have taken place at around 11pm and saw the girl rushed to hospital by the London Air Ambulance.

The alleged attacker is still at large and no arrests have been made.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Officers on patrol were flagged down by a 16-year-old girl in Regents Park Road at 22:50hrs on Friday, 11 April who reported that she had been raped in Primrose Hill.

“She was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

“She is being supported by specialist officers.

“A crime scene is in place in Primrose Hill. No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.

“Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or message @MetCC quoting CAD 8380/11APR.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.”

This is a breaking story, more follows...