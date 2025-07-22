Girl, 9, shot in head while at a restaurant with family in 'assassination attempt on east London gang members', court hears

22 July 2025, 15:53

The 9-year-old girl was shot while out with family at Evin restaurant in Kingsland High Street in Dalston, east London.
The 9-year-old girl was shot while out with family at Evin restaurant in Kingsland High Street in Dalston, east London. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

A nine-year-old girl was shot in the head when a gunman on a motorbike opened fire during “a planned assassination” of rival gang members, a court has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The girl was seriously injured when some of the bullets from the drive-by shooting missed their target as she was eating dinner with her family at the Evin restaurant in Kingsland High Street in Dalston, east London, on May 29 least year, the Old Bailey heard.

A bullet lodged in her brain while three other men – Mustafa Kiziltan, Kenan Aydogdu and Nasser Ali, who were seated with others at a pavement table outside the busy restaurant – were hit on various parts of their bodies.

Javon Riley, 33, has pleaded not guilty to four charges of attempted murder together with others and an alternative charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent against the girl, who cannot be named because of her age.

It is alleged he played “a key role before, during and after the shooting”.

Riley, of Tottenham, north London, carried out reconnaissance of the restaurant, travelled past the scene several times to ensure the target or targets were present before the shooting and he helped the gunman evade capture, it is alleged.

Read more: Horrifying moment gunman who fatally shot boy, 15, opens fire in broad daylight near busy London play park

Read more: Mother of boy, 6, who ‘killed newborn on maternity ward’ was twice told to keep an eye on her child, victims' family claims

Kingsland Road was cordoned off following the shooting.
Kingsland Road was cordoned off following the shooting. Picture: PA

The gunman has never been tracked down.

On Tuesday, prosecutor James Mulholland KC said: “The prosecution case is that this was a planned assassination of members of a rival gang by Mr Riley and others.

“This is evident from the degree of planning involved, his behaviour and comments before, during and after the event – as well as common sense.

“Those who wanted this shooting to take place put the planning of the event under Mr Riley’s control, possibly with the assistance of others.”

Mr Mulholland added that the shooting appeared to have been part of “an ongoing dispute” between two rival groups in London known as the Tottenham Turks and the Hackney Turks, also known as the “Bombacilars”, but the “immediate reason for it was unknown”.

He said: “These two gangs have had an intense rivalry for well over a decade which has involved the use of extreme violence towards one another during that period, and it is the prosecution case that what was intended was the murder of whomever was targeted.

”Those seated outside restaurant had affiliations towards the Hackney Turks and the ones who had ordered the shooting were from the Tottenham Turks, the prosecution say.

Mr Mulholland told the jury: “You will hear in conversations covertly recorded in a car used by Javon Riley some time after the shooting that, although he was not a member of the Tottenham Turks, he clearly knew of them and was linked to them and that they were behind the shooting.

”It is not suggested that Riley fired the shots from the Ducati Monster motorbike which stopped briefly on the road outside the restaurant.Jurors were told the rider “raised his right arm and fired six shots in quick succession” which hit the three men sitting in a group outside, but also struck the little girl.

She has had to endure several intensive operations at Great Ormond Street Hospital, and the first had to be carried out the day after the shooting.

Mr Mulholland said: “Sections of her skull were removed to relieve swelling to the brain and these have since been replaced with a titanium plate. She was in hospital for three months before being allowed to return home.

“Although she has made a relatively good recovery, she will continue to have physical and cognitive difficulties throughout her life.

”The wounded men were taken to Royal London Hospital where each was operated upon for serious injuries caused by bullet wounds to thigh, leg and backbone respectively.

Each appears to have made “a reasonable recovery”.It is claimed that Riley was “vital in the carrying out of the plan to kill”.

The court heard that after the shooting, the gunman rode the motorbike to a nearby street where Riley was waiting in a stolen Nissan Juke on false plates before they “calmly” headed to north London before transferring into Riley’s Range Rover.

Covert police recordings in the months after the shooting, show Riley talking about a man called Izzet Eren, who is linked to the Tottenham Turks and was shot in Moldova on July 10 last year in what was believed to be a revenge attack.

He also spoke about a man called “Kem”, whom the prosecution believe is Kemal Eren – one of those closely involved in the Tottenham Turks.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Torbern Stig Hersborg

Celebrity osteopath unmasked as serial voyeur jailed after spying on 2,000 women

Howard Phillips, 65, was has been found guilty at Winchester Crown Court of assisting what he believed to be Russian intelligence service agents.

Father-of-four who volunteered to spy for Russia 'dreamt of being like James Bond'

After the gun jams, Mr Ali manages to escape by reversing his SUV out of the road, clipping the car door of the BMW and damaging it so badly it would no longer close.

Moment would-be assassin's gun jams as court shown footage of family feud murder plot-gone-wrong
Kulsuma Akter was stabbed to death by her husband Habibur Masum

'Violent, jealous and controlling' husband jailed for 'vicious' murder of wife as she pushed baby's pram
The closed Bibby Stockholm barge in Portland Port, Dorset.

Bibby Stockholm asylum seeker tells girl 'I've never been this close to a white woman' before sexually assaulting her
Man, 18, charged with murdering 63-year-old Billy McNicholl in Ipswich

Man, 18, charged with murder over death of 63-year-old man in Ipswich

More UK News

See more More UK News

Ex-union boss McCluskey enjoyed private jet flights and football tickets from firm behind controversial hotel, corruption report finds

Ex-Unite boss McCluskey took private jet flights and football tickets from firm behind controversial hotel, report finds
Going east: Wimbledon has already seen a roof constructed on Centre Court but now has grander ambitions to move onto the former golf club site

Why is Wimbledon expanding?

Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond said she will keep Donald Trump safe during his visit to the UK.

Police chief 'assessing threats' against Trump as force warns against Palestine Action protests during president's visit
Jean Charles de Menezes was shot dead on the Tube in 2005.

'Nothing can erase the pain': Jean Charles de Menezes vigil takes place 20 years after fatal Stockwell police shooting
The group was proscribed by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper on July 5, following the vandalism of two Voyager aircraft at RAF Brize Norton by a pair of Palestine Action members.

Hundreds of Palestine Action supporters plan mass sit-in in London despite terror ban

Bus driver arrested after collision with aqueduct

Bus driver arrested after double decker crashes into bridge in Manchester injuring 15

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News