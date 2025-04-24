Hunt for gang of girls after elderly woman and 'vulnerable' man beaten up on London trains in 'vicious' attacks

24 April 2025, 08:10

Police are looking for three girls in connection with the attacks
Police are looking for three girls in connection with the attacks. Picture: BTP

By Kit Heren

Police are looking for three girls after an elderly woman and a man were beaten up in "vicious and cowardly" assaults.

The attacks took place on south-east London commuter trains in the evening of March 18.

First, group of three girls assaulted a "vulnerable" man who was travelling on the train from London Bridge to Woolwich Arsenal at around 9.30pm.

Later, a girl launched a second attack at 11pm, on an old woman who was going from London Bridge to Erith.

Another woman tried to step in to defend the elderly victim, but the girl also assaulted her.

One of the girls police would like to speak to
One of the girls police would like to speak to. Picture: BTP

Police believe the same three girls were involved in both incidents.

Officers have released CCTV images from the trains of three girls they would like to speak to in connection to the attacks.

One of the girls police would like to speak to
One of the girls police would like to speak to. Picture: BTP

They said: "These were appalling attacks on vulnerable individuals who were simply going about their journeys.

Two of the girls police would like to speak to
Two of the girls police would like to speak to. Picture: BTP

"We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour on our rail network and urge anyone who recognises the girls in these images to come forward."

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 770 of 18 March.

Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

