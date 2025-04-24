Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Hunt for gang of girls after elderly woman and 'vulnerable' man beaten up on London trains in 'vicious' attacks
24 April 2025, 08:10
Police are looking for three girls after an elderly woman and a man were beaten up in "vicious and cowardly" assaults.
The attacks took place on south-east London commuter trains in the evening of March 18.
First, group of three girls assaulted a "vulnerable" man who was travelling on the train from London Bridge to Woolwich Arsenal at around 9.30pm.
Later, a girl launched a second attack at 11pm, on an old woman who was going from London Bridge to Erith.
Another woman tried to step in to defend the elderly victim, but the girl also assaulted her.
Police believe the same three girls were involved in both incidents.
Officers have released CCTV images from the trains of three girls they would like to speak to in connection to the attacks.
They said: "These were appalling attacks on vulnerable individuals who were simply going about their journeys.
"We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour on our rail network and urge anyone who recognises the girls in these images to come forward."
Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 770 of 18 March.
Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.