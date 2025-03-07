Murder investigation underway after 15-year-old boy found dead in street

7 March 2025, 11:45 | Updated: 7 March 2025, 12:41

Amen Taklay
Amen Teklay, 15, was found dead in a street in Glasgow. Picture: Police Scotland

By Flaminia Luck

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 15-year-old boy on a street.

Emergency services were called to a report of a person found seriously injured in Clarendon Street, Glasgow, at around 10.30pm on Wednesday.

Amen Teklay was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are treating his death as murder following a post-mortem examination and have appealed for information. Detective Superintendent Cheryl Kelly said: "Our thoughts are with Amen's family and friends at this distressing time.

"We will continue to provide specialist support for them as our investigation continues.

"We are still keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and anyone who has dashcam, private CCTV or doorbell footage around the time of the incident."

Police say they are treating the death as suspicious and have launched a murder investigation. Picture: Alamy

'Friendly and much-loved'

Amen was a pupil at St Thomas Aquinas Secondary in the Jordanhill area of the city.

His headteacher, Claire McInally, said he was a bright pupil with an interest in music and media.

She said: "This is a tragic situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with Amen's family and friends at this devastating time.

"Amen was a friendly and much-loved young man who was really interested in music and the media. He was bright and showed great promise.

"This has been a shock for our school community, and we are continuing to offer support to our young people, staff and those in the wider community who are affected."

Police were called to the area at around 10.30pm on Wednesday to reports of a person found injured
Police were called to the area at around 10.30pm on Wednesday to reports of a person found injured. Picture: Alamy

'Visible policing'

Superintendent Christopher Stewart said: "I understand that residents in the area will be very concerned following this incident, however I can reassure them we are working very closely with our detective colleagues and there will continue to be a visible policing presence in the area.

"I would urge anyone with questions, concerns or information to approach officers, who are there to help."

A public portal has been set up online where members of the public can anonymously send information directly to the major investigation unit. It can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT25S08-PO1.

Information can also be given to police by calling 101, quoting incident number 3652 of March 5, or through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Amen, 15, was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Police Scotland

