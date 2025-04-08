Stalker who bombarded ex with messages jailed for breaking into her home - after police find him at top of stairs with knife

Glenn Armstrong bombarded his victim with unwanted messages before breaking into her home. Picture: Durham Constabulary

By Flaminia Luck

A "jealous stalker" who broke into his ex-partner's house with a kitchen knife in what police have described as a "terrifying incident" has been jailed.

Glenn Armstrong, 37, from Spennymoor, County Durham, had bombarded the woman with unwanted messages prior to breaking into her home at around 4am on January 2.

In the messages he threatened to kill her and one of her friends saying he had access to “knives, guns, and dogs”.

He also told the woman: “20 years in jail don’t bother me, I’ll laugh cos you’ll be dead haha.”

Police rushed to the scene and arrested Armstrong, who was found at the top of the stairs holding of a large kitchen knife.

He was Tasered and taken into custody where he was charged with aggravated burglary and stalking involving fear of violence.

Yesterday, Armstrong pleaded guilty to both charges and was jailed for five years and four months at Teesside Crown Court.

He was also handed an indefinite restraining order preventing him from contacting the woman.

Teesside Crown Court Middlesbrough. Picture: Alamy

'Intimidated'

In a victim impact statement, the woman said: “All the constant messages and calls from him made me feel really intimidated.

"I have asked him to stop countless times and he never does.

“I have tried to block him and stop him from contacting me but he just finds another way to do so. I don’t know what else I could have done.

“This has made me feel so stressed. I am worried about my own safety now.

"I worry that Glenn will come to the property again, contact me, try and harm me – all of these thoughts are just going around in my head and I need him to leave me alone.”

'Terrifying incident'

PC Lynette Baker, from Bishop Auckland Safeguarding Team, led the investigation.She said: “This was a terrifying incident for the woman who woke up in the middle of the night to find Armstrong in her home armed with a knife.

“His actions that night were abhorrent and left the woman fearing she would be killed.

“Thanks to her quick-thinking actions by calling the police, we were able to detain Armstrong and quickly bring him into custody.

“I hope this sentence allows her to move on with her life and provides her with some degree of comfort, knowing that justice has been served and that Armstrong is now behind bars.

“If you are experiencing stalking, no matter how small or insignificant you think your stalker’s behaviour is, tell someone. As police, we will do everything we can to investigate and bring your perpetrator to justice and can provide safeguarding, support, and reassurance.

“If you’re not ready to report to the police, we work alongside a number of partner agencies and charities who can help.”