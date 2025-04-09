Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott accused of sexually abusing children as young as seven

9 April 2025, 14:40 | Updated: 9 April 2025, 15:09

Snooker table and snooker ball
Snooker table and snooker ball. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott has been accused of sexually abusing children as young as seven.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 47-year-old is facing charges of sexually abusing a girl in Glasgow from 1993 to 1996, beginning when she was just 10.

Dott has also been accused of sexually abusing a boy between 2006 and 2010 from when the child was aged seven.

Court papers allege Dott told the young girl to remove her clothing and exposed his genitals to her before sexually assaulting her.

Read more: China slaps retaliatory tariffs of 84% on US goods as trade war between Washington and Beijing heats up

Read more: Fury over rape and incest game that tells players to be 'women's worst nightmare', as Tech Secretary slams PC giant

The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association, snooker’s governing body, has suspended the 2005 World Champion.

A short statement on the WPBSA website read: “Graeme Dott has been suspended by the WPBSA due to a case which is scheduled to be heard before the High Court in Scotland.

“Whilst court proceedings are ongoing, it would be inappropriate for the WPBSA to make any further comment.”

Dott defeated Peter Ebdon to win the 2006 World Championship title at the Crucible in Sheffield.

He also reached the final in both 2004, when he was beaten by Ronnie O’Sullivan, and 2010, losing out to Australian Neil Robertson.

Having turned professional in 1994, Dott has been a regular on the World Snooker Tour circuit.

However, this season has seen him fall down the rankings to outside the world’s top 50.

Dott was set to enter this year’s World Snooker Championship qualifiers, which start next week.

The case is due to call at the High Court in Glasgow in June.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Cher Maximen, 32, was stabbed while at the Notting Hill Carnival with her young child

Man found guilty of murdering mother in front of her daughter at Notting Hill Carnival

Maureen Rickards, 50, stabbed her husband, Jeremy, 65, to death before taking his bank card, disposing of the murder weapon and attempting to pin the blame for his death on others

Wife who murdered husband and buried his dismembered body in garden jailed for 22 years

The attack took place in a restaurant in Willesden

Moment knife attacker 'films victim' while stabbing him during horror attack in London restaurant
Dismembered body of British scientist found in suitcase after vanishing in Columbia

Tributes paid to 'warm and funny' London scientist after his 'dismembered body was found in suitcase' in Colombia
Jean-Claude Van Damme

Jean-Claude Van Damme accused of having sex with five trafficked women at showbiz party

Glenn Armstrong bombarded the woman with unwanted messages prior to breaking into her Spennymoor home at around 4am on Thursday, January 2.

Stalker who bombarded ex with messages jailed for breaking into her home - after police find him at top of stairs with knife

More UK News

See more More UK News

The tribunal heard of a culture of “banter” and “pranking” at the Scania truck depot

Apprentice sacked for threatening to 'f*** up' colleague who ‘poked holes in his sandwiches’
The scene on the A1, which has been shut in both directions on Tyneside, following a major collision which caused 'serious injuries'

Seven police officers rushed to hospital after mass pile-up in car chase on major road, as man and woman arrested
Esther Rantzen and Desmond Wilcox

Dame Esther Rantzen shares heartbreaking final wish as she reveals she has 'extremely limited' time left
Veterans march through Horse Guards Parade during the Remembrance Sunday parade of veterans in London, 2024.

Council U-turns on 'ridiculous' decision to cancel VE day parade

Aldi store

Aldi issues urgent 'do not eat' warning as supermarket pulls popular product over 'contamination risk'
The scene on the A1, which has been shut in both directions on Tyneside, following a major collision which caused 'serious injuries'.

Horror pile-up leaves five people in hospital and at least four police cars wrecked - with major A-road closed

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News