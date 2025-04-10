Snooker star Graeme Dott kicked out of World Championship qualifiers after being charged with child sex abuse

10 April 2025, 18:03

snooker table and balls
snooker table and balls. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Former snooker champion Graeme Dott has officially been kicked out of qualifying for the World Championships after being charged with sexually abusing children as young as seven.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 47-year-old is facing charges of sexually abusing a girl in Glasgow from 1993 to 1996, beginning when she was just 10.

Dott has also been accused of sexually abusing a boy between 2006 and 2010 from when the child was aged seven.

Court papers allege Dott told the young girl to remove her clothing and exposed his genitals to her before sexually assaulting her.

Read more: Fury over rape and incest game that tells players to be 'women's worst nightmare', as Tech Secretary slams PC giant

The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association, snooker’s governing body, suspended the 2005 World Champion on Wednesday but have officially cut ties with him today.

A short statement on the WPBSA website read: “Graeme Dott has been suspended by the WPBSA due to a case which is scheduled to be heard before the High Court in Scotland.

“Whilst court proceedings are ongoing, it would be inappropriate for the WPBSA to make any further comment.”

Dott defeated Peter Ebdon to win the 2006 World Championship title at the Crucible in Sheffield.

He also reached the final in both 2004, when he was beaten by Ronnie O’Sullivan, and 2010, losing out to Australian Neil Robertson.

Having turned professional in 1994, Dott has been a regular on the World Snooker Tour circuit.

However, this season has seen him fall down the rankings to outside the world’s top 50.

Dott was set to enter this year’s World Snooker Championship qualifiers, which start next week.

The case is due to call at the High Court in Glasgow in June.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Andrew Tate gestures while speaking to media after checking in at a police station as part of his judicial control, which requires him to appear before judicial authorities in Romania when summoned, after returning from the United States, in Voluntari.

Andrew Tate 'pointed gun in woman's face' and told her 'there will be hell to pay' if she didn't obey, court papers reveal
Farishta Jami, 36, has been sentenced to prison for terrorism offences after planning to travel to Afghanistan to join Daesh

Warwickshire woman, 36, jailed for life after plot to join ISIS in Afghanistan

Counter-terrorism police are investigating whether Russian spies planted an incendiary device on a plane

Romanian man arrested by counter-terror police over suspected spy link to DHL depot fire

Bhim Kohli, 80, regularly walked dog Rocky in the park where he was attacked

Chilling reason schoolboy, 14, beat elderly dog walker to death in park

Police shoot wife of 90s rock band Weezer's bassist following police chase - as she faces attempted murder charge

US police shoot wife of 90s rock band Weezer's bassist after police chase - as she faces attempted murder charge
Barry Dawson, 60, was killed after being shot through his front window, police have said

Man, 38, charged with murder after 'popular' County Durham dad, 60, was 'shot through his front window'

More UK News

See more More UK News

Edward Browne (left) and James Litchfield (right) were killed in a light aircraft crash

Two men in 60s killed in light aircraft crash at racetrack named and pictured

Adolescence is to be shown in secondary schools in the UK

Adolescence leads to almost no change in use of online safety tools

Greenpeace activists pour red dye into US Embassy pond in London

Head of Greenpeace arrested after activists pour red dye into US Embassy pond in London

24% of A roads and motorways and 31% of B and C roads were categorised with 'Amber' surface conditions last year.

UK's worst potholes revealed - is your area on the list?

A boy who was refused indefinite leave to remain in the UK after being unable to pay the application fee has won a High Court battle against the Home Office

Boy refused permission to stay in UK over unpaid £2.5k fee wins case

Graeme Bowman went viral on Reddit after buying 26 supermarket items for each letter of the alphabet

Man's 26-item supermarket receipt goes viral for being in perfect alphabetical order

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News