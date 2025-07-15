Grandparents found guilty of murdering two-year-old after exposing him to 'casual brutality'

Michael Ives, 47, and Kerry Ives, 46, have been found guilty at Mold Crown Court of the murder of their two-year-old grandson. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

A couple have been found guilty of murdering their two-year-old grandson following a five-week trial.

Michael Ives, 47, and Kerry Ives, 46, were found guilty at Mold Crown Court of the murder of their two-year-old grandson Ethan Ives-Griffiths.

Ethan died from a severe head injury at his grandparents' home in Garden City, Flintshire, back in 2021.

Michael and Kerry Ives denied causing or allowing his death and child cruelty.

Shannon Ives, the child's 28-year-old mother, was also in the dock and denied causing or allowing the death of her son and child cruelty.

A trial lasting more than five weeks heard the boy was severely underweight and dehydrated when he died.

He had 40 visible marks on his body at the time of his death, the jury heard.

Handout CCTV image dated 12/8/2021 issued by North Wales Police of Michael Ives (carrying two-year-old Ethan Ives-Griffiths outside the family home in Garden City, Deeside. Picture: PA

Opening the case last month, Caroline Rees KC, prosecuting, said Ethan was exposed to “casual brutality” and, with a medical expert saying he would have suffered “distress, pain and misery in the days and weeks prior to his death”.

They said Ethan was so "desperately dehydrated" that he would have died in a short time even if he had not suffered a head injury.

CCTV footage from August 4 showed Michael Ives carrying his grandson by the top of his arm in a way which Caroline Rees KC, prosecuting, described as “as though Ethan was just a bag of rubbish to be slung out”.

The video, taken from the back garden of the family’s four-bedroom home, showed Ethan appearing unsteady on the trampoline, or lying down, while other children bounced and appeared to show Michael Ives point the garden hose at him, place the toddler’s hands on his head and gesture to another child to punch Ethan.

After watching the video in court, Michael Ives said he felt “ashamed” and admitted being cruel and neglectful of the toddler, but denied mistreating him in other ways.

The cameras did not show Ethan leave the house after August 4 until August 12, when Michael Ives was seen again carrying him by the upper arm, putting him into a car seat and appearing to punch towards the youngster.

When Ethan was examined by doctors after his death, he was found to have abdominal injuries likely to have been caused by blows in the days before his collapse.

Other injuries included bruises which were consistent with grip marks on his leg and face.

Shannon Ives told the court her parents were “horrible” and abused her as a child.

The court heard Ethan was made to stand with his hands on his head as a punishment when he misbehaved.

Michael and Kerry Ives, originally from Wolverhampton, were in the living room with Ethan at the time of his collapse while his mother was on the phone upstairs.

Both told the jury “nothing” had happened to the toddler before he fainted as they watched television.

Kerry Ives said she immediately called Shannon Ives to come downstairs, but the court heard it was 18 minutes before she called emergency services.

Ethan was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital and later transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, where he died two days later.