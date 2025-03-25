Grandparents of French boy, 2, found dead in Alps arrested on suspicion of murder and hiding his corpse

25 March 2025, 10:47

Emile, 2, went missing from a holiday home in the Alps and his remains were found months later
Emile, 2, went missing from a holiday home in the Alps and his remains were found months later. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

The grandparents of a French boy found dead in the Alps have been arrested on suspicion of murdering him and hiding his corpse.

Philippe and Anne Vedovini, both 59, were on Tuesday taken into custody along with two of their adult children, in connection with the alleged killing of Émile Soleil.

The two year old disappeared from an isolated holiday home in the Alpine hamlet of Haut-Vernet, south of Grenoble, in July 2023.

His remains were found nearly nine months later.

Police raided the family’s home near Marseille and arrested them today.

Two other suspects, who have not been identified, have also been arrested.

A pallbearer carries the coffin of tiny Emile during his funeral service earlier this year
A pallbearer carries the coffin of tiny Emile during his funeral service earlier this year. Picture: Getty

They are under suspicion of murder and concealing a corpse.

Prosecutors said in a statement: “This morning, Philippe Vedovini and his wife, grandparents of Émile Soleil, along with two of their adult children, were taken into custody by investigators from the Marseille gendarmerie's investigation section.

“These police custody placements are part of a phase of verification and comparison of the evidence and information gathered during the investigations carried out in recent months.

Police at the scene during searches for the missing boy
Police at the scene during searches for the missing boy. Picture: Getty

“Investigators are also conducting forensic operations in various locations across the country.”

A lawyer acting for the boys grandparents confirmed the arrest but made no further comment.

Emile’s remains were found in March 2024 by a rambler.

Emile's parents are not believed to be the two adult children arrested alonsgide their parents today.

The boy vanished without a trace from the idyllic property - before some of his bones and skull were found.

A cause of death has not been established.

José Morale, mayor of La Bouilladisse, the town near Marseille where Émile's family live for most of the year, said at the time of the grim discovery: “We will do our best to support them.

“For the parents, it's very complicated. There is no relief, the sadness is infinite, we are all dejected.”

Émile was officially in the care of Mr Vedovini on the day of his disappearance, as his parents took a break.

A witness saw Mr Vedovini, a physiotherapist-osteopath, cutting wood outside his house around the time Émile is thought to have wandered off.

