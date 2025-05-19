Greggs makes major change in some branches in bid to tackle shoplifting

Greggs is making changes to prevent shop theft. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Greggs is removing self-serve fridges in some of its locations in a bid to tackle a shoplifting epidemic.

Refrigerated items such as sandwiches and bottled drinks have been moved behind the counter in at least five of its branches.

Greggs is just one of many stores that has been targeted by brazen shoplifting.

Videos shared to social media show thieves walking into stores and clearing the shelves before walking out without paying.

A Greggs spokeswoman said: “This is one of a number of initiatives we are trialling across a handful of shops which are exposed to higher levels of anti-social behaviour.

“Customers can expect to see our full range of great value and tasty Greggs favourites available from behind the counter.

“The safety of our colleagues and customers remains our number one priority.”

A video on X shows a member of staff at a Greggs branch in Southwark placing a D-lock on the drinks cabinet after allowing a customer to choose a drink from the fridge, in another bid to tackle theft.

The changes come as figures show shoplifting in the capital is on the rise.

London Greggs branch forced to put D-locks on drinks fridge to halt shoplifting incidents. Picture: London & UK Street News/X

Almost 90,000 shoplifting offences were recorded in London in 2024 - an increase of roughly 58,000 compared with 2023, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Across Britain, a total of 516,971 offences were logged by forces last year, up 20% from 429,873 in 2023.

The figure is the highest since current police recording practices began in the year to March 2003, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Shoplifting offences have been running at record levels for the past two years and have seen a "sharp rise" since the Covid-19 pandemic, the ONS said.

Meanwhile 152,416 theft from the person offences were recorded last year, up 22% from 125,379 in 2023 and the highest number since current data began in 2003.

A total of 1.80 million theft offences were recorded, up 1% on 2023.

The increase was driven by the rise in shoplifting and theft from the person, the ONS said.