Youtuber admits stabbing wife to death as she pushed baby in pram in street - but denies murder

5 June 2025, 11:53 | Updated: 5 June 2025, 12:14

Kulsuma Akter
Habibur Masum has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his wife Kulsuma Akter. Picture: West Yorkshire Police/Handout

By Flaminia Luck

A man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his wife who was stabbed to death as she pushed their baby in a pram.

Kulsuma Akter, 27, died after being stabbed several times in Bradford city centre on April 6 last year.

On Thursday Ms Akter's husband Habibur Masum, 26, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and possession of a knife.

But he denies murder, and is due to go on trial at Bradford Crown Court on Monday.

The judge, Mr Justice Cotter, remanded Masum in custody until then.

Masum, who followed proceedings with the help of a Bengali interpreter, denied two charges of assault, one count of making threats to kill and one charge of stalking at an earlier hearing.

Masum is accused of stalking Ms Akter between November and April last year. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

It was previously reported Masum had been studying for a masters in digital marketing at the University of Bedfordshire.

The aspiring YouTuber shared travel vlogs of his life in the UK to his 14 subscribers.

He also posts to his 4,300 followers on Facebook showing him setting up a child’s cot and how to prepare a hospital bag for ‘your newborn baby’.

On his LinkedIn he described himself as an 'adventure lover' and warns 'toxic people to stay away' from him.

Masum had reportedly been studying for a masters in digital marketing at the University of Bedfordshire
Masum had reportedly been studying for a masters in digital marketing at the University of Bedfordshire. Picture: Social media

On that occasion the court heard the allegations of assault and threats to kill relate to two days in November 23.

Masum is accused of stalking Ms Akter between November and April, with the charge alleging he "tracked her movements and located her at a safe house, sent her messages of a menacing nature which contained threats to kill another and photos and videos of the area and premises where she was residing".

He is also alleged to have "loitered in the area of her temporary residence".

The charge alleges he caused her "alarm or distress" and to "fear that violence would be used against her".

Ms Akter was taken to hospital after being stabbed several times during the incident in Westgate at the junction with Drewton Road.

She later died from her injuries.

The five-month-old baby boy was not harmed in the incident, police said.

Floral tributes at the scene where Kulsuma Akter, 27, was knifed to death
Floral tributes at the scene where Kulsuma Akter, 27, was knifed to death. Picture: LBC

