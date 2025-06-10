Jury shown chilling footage of alleged Hainault attacker unboxing samurai sword used in killing of teen

10 June 2025, 17:05

Police have released footage of
A jury has been show a video of a man opening a parcel containing a sword - which he's accused of using to murder a teenage boy. Picture: CPS

By Flaminia Luck

A court has been shown chilling footage of a man accused of a fatal sword attack which left a 14-year-old dead filming himself unboxing the deadly weapon used in the attack.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Marcus Arduini Monzo, 37, is accused of murdering teenager Daniel Anjorin and attempting to kill four others during a 20-minute series of attacks in Hainault on April 30 last year.

He denies all charges.

In the disturbing video, Monzo gasps and exhales as he unwraps the samurai sword.

The Spanish-Brazilian national, from Newham, east London, then says "Oh my god" as he shows it to the camera.

Jurors at the Old Bailey were shown the footage which was recovered from his iPhone after his arrest.

Footage shows Marcus Arduini Monzo unpacking sword

On Monday, jurors were shown CCTV of the first alleged attack, which showed Monzo's grey Ford Transit mounting the pavement and hitting Donato Iwule, a Co-op security guard on his way to work.

Footage captured Mr Iwule screaming in agony as he was struck by the van before it collided with a house. Monzo is then seen exiting the vehicle and walking after him while brandishing a sword.

Giving evidence, Mr Iwule said: "I thought I was dying."

He told the court he tried to escape into a nearby garden but was struck on his knee, face and shoulder and knocked to the ground.

He said Monzo got out of the van, pulled a sword from a cover "right in front of my face" and threw the cover aside.

"I said 'I don't know you'... I said it multiple times," Mr Iwule told prosecutor Tom Little KC.

"He said 'I don't care - I'm going to kill you'."

Read more: Missing Colombian cleaner from east London ‘killed by lover colleague and hidden in wheelie bin’

Read more: British couple charged with trying to smuggle 51kg of cannabis into UK in their luggage

Mr Iwule said he tried to defend himself and raised his arms but Monzo swung the sword, catching him on the neck.

"I saw blood coming out of my neck," he said.

"I pressed my thumb to not bleed out... I shouted 'God is greatest' in Arabic - because I'm Muslim.

"When that happened, he was smiling like it was something that he was happy about."

Mr Iwule said Monzo became distracted and he jumped over a fence to escape, later shouting at a schoolboy, believed to be Daniel, to go back inside.

Daniel Anjorin was "slain" in the attack
Daniel Anjorin was "slain" in the attack. Picture: Family handout

'Near-decapitation'

Daniel was wearing headphones and school sports clothes when he left home for school at 7am and was "slain" by Monzo, Mr Little claimed.

The schoolboy sustained a "devastating and unsurvivable chopping injury to the left hand side of his face and neck" from the sword, the prosecutor added.

Mr Little described the wound as "essentially a near-decapitation".

Emergency services were called and police and paramedics arrived "at the point and just after" the alleged attack.

Pc Yasmin Mechem-Whitfield pursued the armed defendant through a series of alleyways through residential properties, the court heard.

Monzo struck her three times with the sword that had a 60cm blade using "extreme force", the prosecutor said.

She sustained "significant injuries" that could have "easily" killed her, he added.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Portuguese police will carry out a new search this week at the request of German authorities investigating the 2007 disappearance of three-year-old Madeleine McCann

Police searching for Madeleine McCann uncover clothing and bones in Portugal dig

A cleaner is accused of murdering his co-worker and lover at the central London office block where they worked

Missing Colombian cleaner from east London ‘killed by lover colleague and hidden in wheelie bin’
Sian Warren, 34, and Daniel McDonald, 36, were arrested and charged with importing class B drugs

British couple charged with trying to smuggle 51kg of cannabis into UK in their luggage

A 36-year-old woman was found dead at the home of Coulter Road

Man charged with murder of 36-year-old woman

Morin-Briton, of Rosehill, Sutton, was found guilty of murder and possession of a knife

Killer jailed for life after 'senseless' stabbing of man in South London car park

Ada Bikakci

London bus driver who killed girl, 9, on bike after falling asleep at wheel while on drugs jailed for four years

More UK News

See more More UK News

Lynn King and her husband John died after driving off a cliff at Alum Bay, close to the Island's famous landmark the Needles, on Friday

Tributes paid to couple killed after car plunges 300ft off cliff on Isle of Wight

The Right Honourable Sir Sadiq Khan after receiving the Honour of Knighthood during an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace

Sir Sadiq knighted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace

The jackpot will be an estimated £208 million and would be the largest prize the UK has seen, National Lottery operator Allwyn said

Biggest ever UK lottery prize of £208m up for grabs - making winner richer than Dua Lipa and Harry Kane
More stations could be added to the Eurostar roster from the 2030s

All the stations the Eurostar will serve from UK under plans

The disruption followed a protest in the Clonavon Terrace part of the town, which was the area in which a serious sexual assault on a girl occurred over the weekend.

Houses set on fire and missiles thrown at police in Northern Ireland following protest over alleged sexual assault
London, UK. 21st May, 2025. People walk past the Marks and Spencer store on Oxford Street as the company says that it will lose an estimated 300 million pounds in profits from the recent cyber attack.

M&S resumes online orders following £300m cyber attack

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News