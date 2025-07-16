Harry Potter star Emma Watson banned from driving after being caught speeding in £30k Audi

Emma Watson was photographed arriving at Nice Airport during the 78th Cannes Film Festival in May, but did not attend court. Picture: Getty Images

By Asher McShane

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has been banned from driving for doing 38mph in a 30 zone.

Ms Watson, 35, was behind the wheel of a £30,000 Audi S3 when she was captured by a speed camera on a restricted road on the evening of July 31 last year.

She already had nine points on her licence for three previous offences.

She was banned for driving for six months and received three points at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court today.

She was also ordered to pay a £650 fine, reduced due to her guilty plea, court costs of £120 and a £264 surcharge.

Ms Watson did not attend today’s court hearing in person.

In February last year Ms Watson’s Audi was towed after she blocked a car park and ignored a ‘no parking’ sign to visit a pub with her mum Jacqueline.

Her parking left a restaurant manager’s car trapped in for nearly four hours.

He was forced to call police after being unable to trace the owner of the car.

He said when they started to tow the car she ran out of the pub shouting: “That’s my car, that’s my car!”

Watson became one of Hollywood's highest-paid actresses after starring in all eight Harry Potter films between 2001 and 2011.

Her last major film appearance was in 2019's Little Women.

She then opted to study a Master’s degree in creative writing at the University of Oxford which she started in September 2023.