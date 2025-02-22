'She's dead. I can't live': Haunting final words of Valentines Day shooting suspect revealed

22 February 2025, 09:59 | Updated: 22 February 2025, 10:00

Lisa Smith, 43, was with a female friend when she was killed outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Kent.
Lisa Smith, 43, was with a female friend when she was killed outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Kent. Picture: Social Media / Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The haunting final words of the husband suspected of shooting his wife dead on Valentine’s Day have been revealed.

Lisa Smith, 43, from Slough, was killed in Knockholt near The Three Horseshoes pub just after 7pm last Friday, Kent Police said.

A man, thought to be Edvard Stockings, fled the scene in a car and is believed to have entered the River Thames shortly after Smith’s death.

Stockings reportedly called his best friend, Leslie Thompson, to confess to shooting his wife, according to MailOnline.

"She's dead. I can't live - we've all gone together. I'll see you on the other side.", the suspect told Thompson.

Stockings told his friend that he "loved him" and sobbed uncontrollably.

Thompson said: 'He told me what he had done and I could not speak.'

Lisa Smith, 43, from Slough.
Lisa Smith, 43, from Slough. Picture: Social Media

This comes as a body, believed to be Stockings, was spotted in the River Thames yesterday.

The force believes the man fell from the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge which crosses the Thames at Dartford 17 miles away.

A car containing a handgun was found abandoned on the bridge and a man was seen on the wrong side of the barrier, but his body has yet to be found.

DCI David Higham told KentOnline the force has “good, reliable witness evidence” that the alleged killer had entered the River Thames.

He added there had been a sighting of the body last Saturday but it "became submerged again" before police could begin a recovery.

“It gives me total confidence the suspect has fallen into the river. We had a very large search parameter under the Dartford Crossing,” he continued.

At around midday last Saturday, we did have a sighting of a body.

"Unfortunately, we were unable to recover it before it became submerged again but I am confident from the description that it is the suspect for our offence.”

A forensic officer at the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Sevenoaks in Kent.
A forensic officer at the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Sevenoaks in Kent. Picture: Alamy

In a statement, Detective Chief Inspector Higham said: "This murder has led to the senseless loss of a beloved daughter and mother and our thoughts remain with Lisa's family."

A police cordon outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Sevenoaks in Kent.
A police cordon outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Sevenoaks in Kent. Picture: Alamy

The landlady of The Three Horseshoes Michelle Thomas described customers "screaming, shouting and crying" as they realised what had happened.

About 30 people were at the pub for dinner, while 20 more were in the bar as the incident unfolded just after 7pm, she said.

Landlady Michelle Thomas, told LBC: "I heard two bang bangs. I say 'bang bang' because that's what I heard and I thought it was fireworks.

She added: "But then my son came in and said, "something's going on in the car park".

