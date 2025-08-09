Armed man 'acting suspiciously' outside school admits bringing array of weapons onto premises

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident outside Edgar Wood Academy in Heywood, Greater Manchester
Picture: Google

By Flaminia Luck

A 20-year-old man has admitted to turning up outside a school armed with weapons - following an incident in Greater Manchester.

Police responded to reports of a man acting suspiciously, outside Edgar Wood Academy on Heywood Old Road, Middleton, on August 6.

The school has been closed for the summer holidays for two weeks and re-opens in September.

Officers were spotted by the school's gates which were cordoned off with a blue tent erected at the scene, according to the ManchesterEveningNews.

Both Douk Deng, of Taylor Street, Heywood, was arrested on suspicion of possession of offensive weapons.

Following an investigation and search of his property, he was charged with two counts each of criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and on school premises, and one count each of possession of a bladed article in a public place, and on a school premises.

He appeared at Manchester Magistrates Court on Friday August 8 and pleaded guilty to multiple offences.

The man - who identified himself to be South Sudanese - has been remanded in custody to reappear on September 5 at Minshull Street Court.

BRITAIN-US-MUSIC-CRIME
Both Douk Deng appeared at Manchester Magistrates Court on Friday. Picture: Getty

On Wednesday, q GMP spokesperson said: "Around midday today (Wednesday 6 August), we responded to reports of a male acting suspiciously outside a school on Heywood Old Road, Middleton.

"Officers quickly responded and a man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody for questioning.

"No-one was injured.

"We’d like to reassure the community that there is not thought to be any wider threat connected to this incident."

