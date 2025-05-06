Horror as man in his 30s stabbed to death in city centre bank in front of shocked customers - with two men arrested

Horror as man stabbed to death in Derby city centre bank in front of shocked customers. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Shannon Cook

A man has been stabbed to death in a city centre bank in front of shocked customers.

A murder investigation has been launched after the man was killed in the incident.

Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed the man was a customer.

A statement from the police says the man was "was assaulted inside the Lloyds bank in St Peter’s Street at around 2.35pm today (6 May)."

Police say the man, who was in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The statement adds that while formal identification has not taken place, the man's family has been informed.

"A significant police presence remains in the city centre and will do for some time to come.

"Anyone with any information that can assist is asked to contact the force using the 999-emergency number with reference 678 of today."

Two men have been arrested.

One man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder while another man in his 30s has been detained on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both men remain in custody at this time.

This is a breaking news story - more to follow.

