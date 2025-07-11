Four people taken to hospital after knife brawl on busy south London high street

11 July 2025, 19:41

The incident happened at the junction of Denmark Hill and Camberwell New Road. Picture: Google

By Ruth Lawes

Four people have been hospitalised after a late afternoon stabbing on a busy street in Camberwell, London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Camberwell New Road is a busy high street. Picture: Alamy

Officers were called to the junction of Denmark Hill and Camberwell New Road just before 4pm on Thursday after reports of a knife brawl.

Four people were found with non injuries not believed to life-threatening or life-changing and taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Services.

Three of those hospitalised have been arrested by the Met Police in connection with the incident.

A crime scene remains in place and bus routes are on diversion as officers continue investigations.

Read more: Arrests made after clashes between Eritrea protests and police in Camberwell

Read more: Camberwell Stabbing: Video Shows Aftermath Of Triple Knife Attack

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 15:58 on Thursday, 10 July to reports of a stabbing in Camberwell.

"Officers joined the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance service at the junction of Denmark Hill and Camberwell New Road where four people were found with injuries.

"The London Ambulance Service took them to hospital for further treatment. None are believed to have life-threatening/changing injuries.

"Three of those taken to hospital were arrested in connection with the incident.

"Bus routes are on diversion and a crime scene remains in place while officers undertake enquiries. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.

"If you were a witness or have any information which might help police, please call 101 with the reference 5446/10Jul.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org."

