Man, 20, charged with murder after 16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Huddersfield

The stabbing happened on Ramsden Street in Huddersfield. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A man has been charged with murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Huddersfield.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alfie Franco, 20, of The Crescent, Kirkburton, will appear before the morning session of Leeds Magistrate’s Court on Saturday.

He will appear charged with the murder of a 16-year-old male in Huddersfield, and an offence of possessing a knife in a public place.

The 20-year-old was charged overnight and detained in custody for the court appearance.

Another man and woman who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on police bail.

Read more: Police arrest man, 33, and woman, 55, after Donald Trump's Scottish golf course vandalised with red paint

Read more: Man, 23, who gouged pensioner's eyes out before beating him to death with his own walking stick locked up indefinitely

The victim was stabbed to death on Thursday at around 2.45pm on Ramsden Street, Huddersfield.

He received a single wound to the neck and died later in hospital from his injury, West Yorkshire Police said.

Enquires into the incident are ongoing.

Anyone who has information about the incident or footage which could help with the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team by calling 101 or going online and quoting reference 13250187301.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.