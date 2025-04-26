Horror as 'human remains' found in wooded area in popular seaside town, with police 'searching abandoned caravan'

26 April 2025, 16:30

Police have been called to reports of human remains discovered in Bournemouth
Police have been called to reports of human remains discovered in Bournemouth. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Human remains have been found in a wooded area in a popular tourist hotspot.

The shock discovery was made near a Tesco in Bournemouth on Saturday morning.

Police were called to the scene on Riverside Avenue and cordoned off the area.

Officers think the person did not die recently, and are trying to identify them.

Police have also been seen searching a caravan nearby, according to the Bournemouth Echo.

A local resident who shops at the nearby supermarket said he first saw an abandoned caravan several weeks ago.

Dorset Police said officers "received a report at 8.41am on Saturday 26 April 2025 that human remains had been found in a wooded area off Riverside Avenue in Bournemouth."

They added: "Officers are currently on scene and a cordon has been put in place.

“A full investigation is underway to establish the identity of the person and the full circumstances of the death".

Officers said the person's death "appears to be non-recent."

