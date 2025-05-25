Human remains confirmed as those of missing farmer Michael Gaine

25 May 2025, 21:17

Army personnel close to the farm of Michael 'Mike' Gaine near Kenmare in Co Kerry
Army personnel close to the farm of Michael 'Mike' Gaine near Kenmare in Co Kerry. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Human remains found in the search for missing Co Kerry farmer Michael Gaine have been confirmed as his.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Partial remains were found last Friday at farmland owned by Mr Gaine.

The 56-year-old sheep farmer with land near Kenmare in Co Kerry was reported missing more than two months ago.

A crime scene was declared at Mr Gaine’s farm in Carrig East after the remains were discovered.

A major search operation on the land was instigated.

Read more: Mother and three children who died in fatal fire in Brent named as man held under mental health act

Read more: Officer in critical condition after being hit by car while on duty named as police appeal for witnesses

The scene in Carrig East, Kenmare
The scene in Carrig East, Kenmare. Picture: Alamy

On Sunday evening, the Garda confirmed that the remains were those of the farmer.

“Human remains found at farmland at Carrig East, Kenmare have been identified as being the remains of Michael Gaine,” said a Garda spokesperson.

“Gardai continue to appeal to the public for assistance in this investigation.”

On Sunday last week, a man aged in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of Mr Gaine’s murder.

He was held for questioning for one day before being released without charge from Killarney Garda Station.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

A police officer in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car while on duty in Buckinghamshire has been named by Thames Valley Police as Pc Christopher Miller

Officer in critical condition after being hit by car while on duty named as police appeal for witnesses
Queen Elizabeth University Hospital Glasgow

Man charged following crossbow incident at Glasgow hospital

Darren John Silvester, 45, of Cobbett Close in Southampton, had tested positive for cocaine at the roadside following a collision in which a motorcyclist lost his life.

Pick-up truck driver still high on cocaine from night before jailed for killing father-to-be in horror crash
A former police officer has been jailed for putting a man into a "chokehold" during an altercation outside a bar.

Police officer jailed after blowing vape smoke into man’s face and then strangling him on a night out
Undated family handout photo issued by South Wales Police of 16-year-old, Taha Soomro of Grangetown, Cardiff, who died from a medical episode at Barry Island Pleasure Park

Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of assault after 16-year-old dies at Barry Island theme park
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident in Stoke Poges on Thursday evening.

Three arrested as police officer fighting for his life in hospital after car crash while he was on duty

More UK News

See more More UK News

A mother and her three children have died after a fire in Brent

Mother and three children who died in fatal fire in Brent named as man held under mental health act
Floral tributes have been left at the scene of a house fire where a mother and three of her children died in north-west London.

Woman, 71, released from hospital with 13-year-old still in critical condition after London fire kills four
Julian Grimwade, Oakland Romano Demon Special, SF Edge Trophy, For Edwardian cars and Aero-Engined specials in the spirit of the early Brooklands race.

Driver dies in horror crash at vintage car racing event - the second fatal UK motorsport incident in one day
A man smoking a disposable electronic cigarette - (a vape).

Vapers are stockpiling supplies amid fears of 'daft' disposables ban - as users urged to explore 'better options'
.

The wild legacy of Cooper’s Hill cheese rolling

Alan Bates Gives Evidence to Business and Trade Committee Inquiry in London

Post Office scandal compensation schemes are ‘quasi-kangaroo courts’, says Alan Bates

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News