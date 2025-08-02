Human remains found in Barnsley identified as man reported missing in 2019

Human remains found in Barnsley identified as man reported missing in 2019. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

By Ella Bennett

Human remains found in Barnsley have been identified as a man reported missing in 2019, police said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Remains found on a property in Broadcarr Road on July 14 have been identified as those of Richard Dyson, South Yorkshire Police said.

Mr Dyson was 55 when he was reported missing to police from the town in 2019, the force added.

His family has been informed and is being supported by police officers.

Two men, aged 72 and 71, who were re-arrested on suspicion of murder in July have been bailed in relation to this offence as inquiries continue, police said.

Read more: Written warning for call handler after dad told police he'd 'lost the plot' - before killing self and three family members

Read more: Adult also taken to hospital after summer camp ‘poisoning’, police say, as man, 76, arrested

Download the new LBC app. Picture: LBC

Detective Inspector Adam Watkinson said: “Our thoughts today are with Richard Dyson’s family on what is an extremely difficult day for everyone who knew and loved him.

“We have supported Richard’s loved ones throughout our investigation into his disappearance, and will continue to do so following this tragic news.

“We’re urging the public and members of the media to please respect their privacy at this time.

“Our investigation into Richard’s death is very much ongoing and I’d urge anyone who has information which could help our investigation to share it with us if you have not done so already.”

Information can be reported online, by phone on 101, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.