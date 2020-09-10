Investigation launched after human remains found in Worcestershire field

Egg Hill Lane, Frankley, is closed while officers investigate. Picture: Google

By Ewan Somerville

Police have launched an investigation after human remains were found in a North Worcestershire field.

Officers were called to the discovery by a member of the public on Thursday morning in a field off Egg Hill Lane in Frankley.

Detective Inspector Mark Walters said: “We are in the very early stages of an investigation and our enquiries are just getting under way.

“We are currently treating this as an unexplained death and no identification has yet been made. While this could be a lengthy process we will update the public in due course.”

The road is temporarily closed while officers investigate, West Mercia Police said.