Husband charged with murder of wife who was found dead in boot of car

Harshita Bella, 24 was found dead in the boot of a car. Picture: Northamptonshire Police

By Asher McShane

A man has been charged with the murder of Harshita Brella, whose body was found in the boot of a car in London.

Harshita’s body was discovered dumped in a vehicle in Ilford, east London, last November.

Pankaj Lamba, 23 has been charged with her murder.

He is also charged with two counts of rape, sexual assault, and controlling or coercive behaviour.

His current whereabouts are unknown and he has been charged in his absence.

An international manhunt was launched for Lamba in November 2024 after the body was found. At the time police said they believed he had fled the country.

Samantha Shallow from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has reviewed a file of evidence submitted by the Northamptonshire Police, and has authorised a charge of murder against 23-year-old Pankaj Lamba in relation to Harshita Brella’s death.

Det Ch Insp Johnny Campbell added: “We are committed to securing justice for Harshita and her family and continue to offer our support at this difficult time.

“This remains an active investigation and as such, there continue to be aspects of the case that we are unable to comment on at this time.

"We would urge all parties to respect the judicial process to ensure the integrity of the proceedings.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) previously said it would investigate Northamptonshire Police's contact with Ms Brella.

The watchdog said she had made a report of domestic abuse to police in August and Lamba had been arrested on September 3, but was released on conditional bail and a domestic violence protection order was put in place.