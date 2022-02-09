Breaking News

Author Helen Bailey's killer to die behind bars for murdering first wife 6 years earlier

9 February 2022, 15:31 | Updated: 9 February 2022, 16:09

Ian Stewart has been found guilty of murdering his first wife Diane Stewart (left) six years before he went on to murder his fiancee, children's author Helen Bailey.
By Sophie Barnett

Ian Stewart has been given a whole-life sentence for murdering his first wife six years before he went on to murder his fiancee, children's book author Helen Bailey.

The 61-year-old denied murdering his 47-year-old wife Diane Stewart in 2010 but jurors at Huntingdon Crown Court rejected his account that he found her collapsed having suffered an epileptic fit at their home in Bassingbourn, Cambridgeshire.

Prosecutors said it is most likely her death was caused by a prolonged restriction to her breathing from an outside source, such as smothering or a neck hold.

Detectives began investigating the death of Ms Stewart after he was convicted of killing children's author Helen Bailey in 2017.

He killed the 51-year-old in 2016 and dumped her body in the cesspit of the £1.5 million home they shared in Royston in Hertfordshire.

A trial at St Albans Crown Court heard it was most likely she was suffocated while sedated by drugs, and Stewart was found guilty of her murder in 2017.

Detectives then investigated the death of Stewart's first wife, whose death was recorded at the time as Sudden Unexplained Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP).

On Wednesday a jury of five men and seven women at Huntingdon Crown Court found Stewart guilty of her murder.

