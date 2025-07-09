Street sealed off in Knightsbridge following suspected stabbing

9 July 2025, 23:47 | Updated: 10 July 2025, 01:24

Officers were called to Seville Street in Marylebone on Wednesday evening, with a large emergency service presence seen in the area.
Officers were called to Seville Street in Marylebone on Wednesday evening, with a large emergency service presence seen in the area. Picture: LBC

By Jacob Paul

Police have cordoned off a street in central London with reports of a stabbing outside Sheraton Park Tower Casino posted online.

Officers were called to Seville Street in Marylebone on Wednesday evening, with a large emergency service presence seen in the area.

Users on X have alleged the police are responding to a fatal stabbing which took place outside Harvey Nichols and Sheraton Park Tower Casino.

The London Ambulance Service were also in attendance - and an LBC reporter saw paramedics leaving the scene just before 11pm.

Detectives haven't confirmed the nature of the incident.

Scotland Yard said it expected to provide a further update in the morning.

This incident comes on the same day London Mayor Sadiq Khan promised a blitz on town centre crime.

"This summer, town centres and high streets will see more police, as part of our collaborative work to tackle shoplifting, theft and anti-social behaviour.

"We’re working with the Met, local partners and community groups to build safer town centres and a safer London for everyone," he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the Met have identified the top 32 town centres and high street location across London that have the biggest challenge with anti-social behaviour, theft and street crime.

"They will be the focus for enhanced partnership action with local authorities, businesses and communities to tackle crime," it said.

It added: "Every single borough will see increased police and partner activity in the hotspot areas including Stratford, Woolwich Town Centre, Finsbury Park, Croydon Town Centre, Shepherds Bush Green, Elephant and Castle, Seven Sisters and London’s West End."

This is a developing story. More to follow.

Police are dealing with what they&squot;ve described as a "developing incident" in central London.
Police are dealing with what they've described as a "developing incident" in central London. Picture: LBC

