Police watchdog reopens probe into how officers handled earlier assaults by Nottingham triple-killer Valdo Calocane

7 March 2025, 17:01 | Updated: 7 March 2025, 17:03

Valdo Calocane
Valdo Calocane. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

By Kit Heren

The police watchdog has reopened an investigation into how the police handled previous assaults made by Nottingham triple-killer Valdo Calocane.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) previously prepared a report which concluded that officers failed to properly investigate an assault on warehouse workers by Calocane which could have stopped his murder spree a month later.

Students Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, and 65-year-old caretaker Ian Coates were killed by Calocane in June 2023.

On Friday, the IOPC said it will reinvestigate whether Calocane's previous history and an outstanding arrest warrant were seen by officers before the investigation was closed down.

The report's findings led to a misconduct meeting being arranged rather than a more serious misconduct hearing for three Leicestershire Police officers, meaning they would have faced a maximum of a final written warning.

Read more: Nottingham attack victims' families slam 'farcical' probe into officers' failure to investigate killer's earlier assault

Read more: 'It's not a witch hunt,' says mother of Nottingham attack victim as she calls for 'accountability'

Barnaby Webber
Barnaby Webber. Picture: Alamy
Grace O'Malley Kumar
Grace O'Malley Kumar. Picture: Alamy
Ian Coates
Ian Coates. Picture: Alamy

Calocane was reported to have punched a man in the face and pushed a woman over at a warehouse in Kegworth on May 5 2023, a month before he killed his three victims.

In a statement, IOPC director Derrick Campbell said: "For a matter to be reopened by the IOPC it has to meet one or more criteria including significant new information coming to light that requires further investigation.

"That applies in this case and after careful consideration of this new information we are carrying out further inquiries in respect of what officers actually saw on police systems about Calocane, and in particular an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

"Those who are closely impacted by our decision, including the bereaved families and the officers involved, have been notified and we will complete this work as quickly as possible.

"Any decision on the disciplinary outcome of our investigation will only be made once the new evidence and the results of these inquiries have been analysed."

The families of the Nottingham murder victims speak to press in Downing Street after meeting Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer
The families of the Nottingham murder victims speak to press in Downing Street after meeting Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

The families of Ms O'Malley-Kumar, Mr Webber and Mr Coates released a statement through Neil Hudgell of Hudgell Solicitors, who said they "welcome" the decision to reopen the investigation.

Mr Hudgell said: "We have repeatedly raised serious concerns over a lack of thoroughness, which in our view made this investigation insufficient and incomplete.

"Any other outcome than what has been announced today would have been perverse.

"Sadly, it is another example of how the victims' families and their legal team are having to fight every step of the way for what they want.

"All they want is a complete and thorough investigation, full transparency and, ultimately, accountability.

Shelagh Fogarty says 'transparency' should've come first in Nottingham killer's case

"They, and we, will challenge every matter which falls short of achieving these key outcomes."

Mr Hudgell said the families looked forward to meeting Mr Campbell to discuss the next steps.

He added: "The families have instructed us to request that a new team commence the reopened investigation.

"They have little or no faith in the quality of the current members of IOPC personnel managing this investigation."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Katrin Ivanova (left to right), Tihomir Ivanchev and Vanya Gaberova were found guilty of conspiracy to spy

Three Bulgarians convicted of being part of 'one of largest' Russian spy rings ever found in UK
Lathaniel Burrell

Man, 32, arrested on suspicion of murder after 16-year-old Lathaniel Burrell shot dead in south London
Amen Taklay

Murder investigation underway after 15-year-old boy found dead in street

16 Just Stop Oil activists challenged jail terms of between 15 months and five years

Co-founder of Just Stop Oil has sentence reduced after appeal

Former Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson is among 12 people charged with bribery and misconduct

Former Liverpool mayor and city politician among 12 charged with bribery and misconduct

Kyle Clifford has been found guilty of rape after admitting killing the family.

Crossbow killer Kyle Clifford was 'fuelled' by Andrew Tate videos before rape and murders, court told

More UK News

See more More UK News

Rupert Lowe

Reform UK civil war as party suspends Rupert Lowe after complaints of 'serious bullying' by female employees
LBC’s Will Guyatt gives parents all the tools they need to help keep children safe online

The ultimate guide to keeping your children safe online by LBC's tech guru Will Guyatt

LBC's Online Safety Day is on Monday

LBC’s Online Safety Day Monday 10th March, 7am to midnight

Reform UK has said it is investigating Rupert Lowe

Reform UK investigating Rupert Lowe after complaints of 'serious bullying' by female employees
The UK will be hotter than Ibiza this weekend

UK to be hotter than Ibiza this weekend as temperatures soar to 20C

Hannah Ingram-Moore has admitted she made mistakes

Captain Tom's daughter insists controversial spa was just 'large hot tub' as she admits 'mistakes were made'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News