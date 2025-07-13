Irish police seize more than €2m of drugs

The Irish Police force, the Gardai. Picture: Getty

By Press Association

The Irish Gardai force have seized drugs worth approximately 2.2 million euro and arrested a man following an operation.

On Friday, as part of ongoing investigations under Operation Tara targeting drug trafficking networks, officers attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) with assistance from the Clondalkin Drugs Unit, intercepted a vehicle on the M7 motorway in County Laois.

Approximately 100,000 euro worth of suspected cocaine was discovered and seized.

A male, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained.

A follow-up search was conducted of a residence in west Dublin which resulted in a further seizure of an estimated 160,000 euro of cannabis, 1.2 million euro of ketamine, 530,000 euro of cocaine and 210,000 euro of diamorphine.

A quantity of cash and a number of items were also seized.

The seized drugs have been forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.