Watch the moment police Taser knife wielding burglar after Kent crime spree

By EJ Ward

Watch the moment police Taser a knife-wielding burglar while he attempted to chase a woman inside her home.

Jacek Gralak, 25, was subdued by officers following a frantic spree, in which he entered two homes armed with a blade in 2020.

He was jailed for eight-and-a-half years at Maidstone’s Nightingale Court on August 21, after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated burglary, actual bodily harm and possessing a bladed article.

The incident occurred on Christmas Eve 2020 when Gralak threatened a man in his own house with a knife before lunging at him with the blade.

None of the lunges made contact with the victim and the offender then fled the scene on foot.

Gralak then pulled a knife on a second victim and kicked him to the floor, before running away when other members of the public intervened. The offender then forced his way into a nearby property.

Jacek Gralak was jailed for eight and a half years. Picture: Kent Police

Once inside he punched and kicked a man in addition to threatening him with a knife.

Kent Police officers arrived at the scene while the offence was in progress and ran into the address after hearing cries of distress.

Upon going through the front door, they found a woman running from the kitchen after initially attempting to hold the door shut – to keep Gralak on the other side.

The patrols were able to get themselves between the woman and Gralak before discharging a taser to bring him under control and prevent further harm.

While at the hospital, he attempted to urinate against a wall but was stopped from doing so by a police constable, who Gralak elbowed in defiance.

He admitted assaulting the emergency services worker, in addition to the other counts.

Detective Constable Helen Cole, Kent Police’s investigating officer for the case, said: ‘Gralak inflicted a huge amount of terror upon victims he indiscriminately targeted.

‘His offending was excessively violent, completely senseless and has understandably had a profound impact on the people he threatened and assaulted.

‘He has shown himself to be a highly dangerous man who has absolutely zero regard for anyone else.

‘The officers who were first on scene took quick and decisive action to bring Gralak under control and stop him causing further harm.

‘I am pleased that a strong custodial sentence has now been imposed, and I hope this outcome provides the victims with a degree of closure.’