Watch the moment police Taser knife wielding burglar after Kent crime spree

25 August 2021, 12:10

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Watch the moment police Taser a knife-wielding burglar while he attempted to chase a woman inside her home.

Jacek Gralak, 25, was subdued by officers following a frantic spree, in which he entered two homes armed with a blade in 2020.

He was jailed for eight-and-a-half years at Maidstone’s Nightingale Court on August 21, after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated burglary, actual bodily harm and possessing a bladed article.

The incident occurred on Christmas Eve 2020 when Gralak threatened a man in his own house with a knife before lunging at him with the blade.

None of the lunges made contact with the victim and the offender then fled the scene on foot.

Gralak then pulled a knife on a second victim and kicked him to the floor, before running away when other members of the public intervened. The offender then forced his way into a nearby property.

Jacek Gralak was jailed for eight and a half years
Jacek Gralak was jailed for eight and a half years. Picture: Kent Police

Once inside he punched and kicked a man in addition to threatening him with a knife.

Kent Police officers arrived at the scene while the offence was in progress and ran into the address after hearing cries of distress.

Upon going through the front door, they found a woman running from the kitchen after initially attempting to hold the door shut – to keep Gralak on the other side.

The patrols were able to get themselves between the woman and Gralak before discharging a taser to bring him under control and prevent further harm.

While at the hospital, he attempted to urinate against a wall but was stopped from doing so by a police constable, who Gralak elbowed in defiance.

He admitted assaulting the emergency services worker, in addition to the other counts.

Detective Constable Helen Cole, Kent Police’s investigating officer for the case, said: ‘Gralak inflicted a huge amount of terror upon victims he indiscriminately targeted.

‘His offending was excessively violent, completely senseless and has understandably had a profound impact on the people he threatened and assaulted.

‘He has shown himself to be a highly dangerous man who has absolutely zero regard for anyone else.

‘The officers who were first on scene took quick and decisive action to bring Gralak under control and stop him causing further harm.

‘I am pleased that a strong custodial sentence has now been imposed, and I hope this outcome provides the victims with a degree of closure.’

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Police are trying to identify the attacker.

Man sought by police after series of unprovoked anti-Semitic hate attacks in London
Officers were called to the A3 in Surrey after a member of the public found a body

Murder probe launched after woman's body found near main road
Claudia Lawrence went missing in 2009

Claudia Lawrence: Police search gravel pits near York in hunt for missing chef
Katie Price was allegedly attacked in her home on Monday morning

Katie Price: Man released on bail after allegedly attacking former glamour model
The crash caused serious delays on the M25 on Monday

Three dead and two arrested after serious crash on M25

Police have issued CCTV footage of Lee Peacock (middle) who they want to speak to in connection with the murders of Clinton Ashmore and Sharon Pickles at two separate addresses in Westminster.

Police issue CCTV appeal for wanted man after Westminster double murder

More UK News

See more More UK News

The chief said both Covid and Brexit are responsible for food shortages

Co-op boss blames Brexit and Covid for the worst food shortages he's ever seen
The FSA have recalled several products

Pork scratching salmonella fears sees people hospitalised amid urgent recall
The warning comes for a second year

Warning over Christmas pigs in blankets shortage due to post-Brexit supply problems
Spencer Elden has accused the band of sexual exploitation over the photo

Baby on iconic Nirvana album sues band for child sexual exploitation
Ben Wallace has confirmed that Pen Farthing will be able to leave Afghanistan in coming days.

Defence Secretary offers hope on Kabul airlift for ex-Royal Marine's animals and staff
The number of young adults to take up smoking during lockdown has risen

Number of young adults smoking rose by a quarter in first lockdown

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London