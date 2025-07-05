Drug dealer jailed after stabbing neighbour to death - as his devastated family pay tribute

Kevin Draper has been jailed for killing his neighbour Jack O'Brien. Picture: GMP

By Flaminia Luck

A man has been jailed after being convicted of killing his neighbour in Greater Manchester in December 2024.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kevin Draper stabbed Jack O’Brien, 27, multiple times after being let into his house in Leigh.

Mr O’Brien was taken to a neighbour’s address along the street, but, sadly, he died from his injuries.

A murder investigation established Draper entered Mr O’Brien’s house - and was later seen walking away.

Officers at the scene were told that the incident hadn’t occurred at the location they were called to, so they followed a trail of blood back to Draper’s home address.

He was arrested the following day.

Draper had claimed self-defence – the jury at Manchester Crown Court found him not guilty of murder but convicted him of manslaughter on 18 June.

Draper, of Siddow Common, was jailed for 11 years.

Jack O'Brien died aged just 27. Picture: GMP

Detective Inspector Matthew Hamer, of our Major Incident Team, said: "Today's sentencing reflects the severity of Draper's actions and the tragic loss of Jack O'Brien.

"Our thoughts remain with Jack's family and friends during this difficult time. We hope this outcome brings some measure of closure to those affected by Draper's actions.

"This case reaffirms our commitment to ensuring justice is served and our streets remain safe. We thank local residents for their cooperation and the officers involved for their diligent work in bringing this case to a resolution."

Read more: Rachel Reeves declines to rule out tax hikes as she describes welfare fallout as ‘damaging’

Read more: Emma Raducanu goes down swinging in thrilling loss to Aryna Sabalenka

Jack’s mother Tracy O’Brien released a statement on behalf of the family.

She said: “The drive home from the hospital was the longest drive ever. I came back to an empty house and sat in Jack’s bedroom.

“Even now, I haven’t changed anything in that room, even his bedding.

“It will be forever Jack’s bedroom, even when I am gone. I still sit with Jack’s unwashed clothes behind me on the couch, trying to smell Jack on them, a smell which is slowly fading.

“Prior to Jack dying, I had already bought him Christmas presents which I had wrapped all ready for Christmas Day.

“Jack loved Christmas, a day we would all spend together as a big family. He would always be the first up to open his presents.

“Those presents still remain unopened in Jack’s bedroom. Although we spent the Christmas together, the day was just not normal. Jack was not there. The day felt quiet, but we had to do it for the grandchildren.

“You [Draper] viciously attacked him, causing deep stab wounds that took his life, but you also took mine.

“I will never be able to touch, hear or hug my boy again, I just have memories, pictures and his ashes.

“I don’t eat or sleep, and when I do sleep I don’t want to wake up because the reality is Jack.”