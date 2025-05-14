Only Way is Essex Star James Argent given suspended sentence for pushing girlfriend down stairs

Argent has since returned to Essex. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

Reality TV star James Argent has reportedly been handed a suspended sentence for pushing his girlfriend down a set of stairs.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Only Way Is Essex star was reported to police by neighbours when they heard former Miss Sweden Nicoline Artursson, 32, screaming from their holiday home in Costa del Sol.

According to the Sun, Argent spent several hours in a prison cell before he admitted a charge of domestic violence in court.

He was later given a six-month ­suspended sentence and a two-year restraining order to prevent him from seeing his ex-partner.

James Argent was one of the original stars of TOWIE. Picture: Instagram

A source told the publication: “James and Nicoline had a row that turned nasty and he pushed her over.

“He was arrested and taken to a station where he was put in the cells for a few hours.

“James complied with the police and the matter was resolved in the court on the same day.

“Their relationship is over and they can no longer speak or contact one another.”

Argent allegedly shoved Nicoline down the stairs after trying to force her out of their apartment at La Cala de Mijas.

The model suffered injuries and was taken to hospital, reports claim.

Those close to the TOWIE star said he is “extremely sorry” for what happened and that he “never meant to hurt her.”

A friend told the Sun: “James has been at home in Essex since this happened.

“He said he had a row with Nicoline and that he tried to end the argument.

"James said he pushed Nicoline and that she fell. He is remorseful about what happened but is insisting he never meant any harm.

“He’s extremely sorry for it.

“James said he was honest when he spoke to the police and told them everything that had happened.”