Only Way is Essex Star James Argent given suspended sentence for pushing girlfriend down stairs

14 May 2025, 07:54

Argent has since returned to Essex.
Argent has since returned to Essex. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

Reality TV star James Argent has reportedly been handed a suspended sentence for pushing his girlfriend down a set of stairs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Only Way Is Essex star was reported to police by neighbours when they heard former Miss Sweden Nicoline Artursson, 32, screaming from their holiday home in Costa del Sol.

According to the Sun, Argent spent several hours in a prison cell before he admitted a charge of domestic violence in court.

He was later given a six-month ­suspended sentence and a two-year restraining order to prevent him from seeing his ex-partner.

Read more: 'An act of political desperation': Labour MP calls for apology from Keir Starmer after immigration crackdown

James Argent was one of the original stars of TOWIE.
James Argent was one of the original stars of TOWIE. Picture: Instagram

A source told the publication: “James and Nicoline had a row that turned nasty and he pushed her over.

“He was arrested and taken to a station where he was put in the cells for a few hours.

“James complied with the police and the matter was resolved in the court on the same day.

“Their relationship is over and they can no longer speak or contact one another.”

Argent allegedly shoved Nicoline down the stairs after trying to force her out of their apartment at La Cala de Mijas.

The model suffered injuries and was taken to hospital, reports claim.

Those close to the TOWIE star said he is “extremely sorry” for what happened and that he “never meant to hurt her.”

A friend told the Sun: “James has been at home in Essex since this happened.

“He said he had a row with Nicoline and that he tried to end the argument.

"James said he pushed Nicoline and that she fell. He is remorseful about what happened but is insisting he never meant any harm.

“He’s extremely sorry for it.

“James said he was honest when he spoke to the police and told them everything that had happened.”

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

A view of the entrance to Sir Keir Starmer's house after a suspected arson attack

Police continue to probe fires at homes linked to PM as man remains in custody

Nicola Packer outside Isleworth Crown Court, west London

Woman cleared of illegal abortion tells of ‘horrific’ wait for justice

Barmaid Diane Sindall, 21, and Peter Sullivan (r)

Victim of Britain's longest miscarriage of justice 'not angry' despite spending 38 years in jail
Nick Ferrari had his brand new Jeep Wrangler stolen from his driveway

Nick Ferrari fumes after his brand new £60,000 jeep stolen from outside his home

Patrick Spencer MP has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Tory MP charged with two sexual assault at London's Groucho Club

Kim Kardashian arrives to testify regarding a robbery of millions of dollars in jewels from her Paris hotel room in 2016

I thought I was going to die, Kim Kardashian tells Paris court at robbery trial

More UK News

See more More UK News

The motorway is used by about 200,000 people per day, making it Britain's busiest.

Britain’s busiest motorway closed after waste lorry overturned as thousands of motorists affected
.

Inside the first 'Reform UK pub' where a pint will set you back just £2.60 as full price list revealed
Brave front line workers who keep Britain safe and treat the injured are subjected to frequent violent attacks

Attacked on the frontline every two minutes: LBC investigation uncovers shocking level of public sector assaults
Terror probe into 'arson' attacks at Keir Starmer's home as firebombs linked to 'hostile state involvement'

Terror probe into 'arson' attacks at Keir Starmer's home as firebombs linked to 'hostile state involvement'
A crowd enjoying music at a London nightclub

Call for Government to ‘recognise and support’ electronic music and club culture

Nurse working at hospital

New immigration measures will fuel ‘exodus’ of migrant nurses

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News