TV star Jay Blades charged with two counts of rape

The former presenter of popular TV programme Repair Shop will appear in court next week over the allegations, police said. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Jay Blades has been charged with two counts of rape and will appear in court next week, police confirmed.

A spokesperson for West Merica Police told the Sun: “Jason Blades, 55, of Claverley in Shropshire, has been charged with two counts of rape.

“He is due to appear at Telford magistrates’ court on 13 August 2025.”

The father-of-three was the star of the hit show for seven years before stepping down last year.

The presenter is awaiting trial after he was charged with controlling and coercive behaviour last year against then-wife Lisa Marie Zbozen, which he has denied.

The Bafta winner was arrested in May 2024, and charged later in the year in September.

His actions allegedly caused Lisa “to fear, on at least two occasions, that violence will be used against her”, between January 2023 and September 2024.

He pleaded not guilty last October and is currently awaiting a pre-trial review on that charge.

The pair split just under two years after they were married in the grounds of a beachfront villa in Barbados on November 22, 2022.

The furniture restorer, who was made an MBE for services to craft in 2022, has since resigned as an ambassador of the King’s Foundation, and from his role as chancellor at Buckinghamshire New University.