TV star Jay Blades charged with two counts of rape

5 August 2025, 00:25

The former presenter of popular TV programme Repair Shop will appear in court next week over the allegations, police said.
The former presenter of popular TV programme Repair Shop will appear in court next week over the allegations, police said. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Jay Blades has been charged with two counts of rape and will appear in court next week, police confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former presenter of popular TV programme Repair Shop will appear in court next week over the allegations, police said.

A spokesperson for West Merica Police told the Sun: “Jason Blades, 55, of Claverley in Shropshire, has been charged with two counts of rape.

“He is due to appear at Telford magistrates’ court on 13 August 2025.”

The father-of-three was the star of the hit show for seven years before stepping down last year.

Jay Blades has been charged with two counts of rape and will appear in court next week, police confirmed.
Jay Blades has been charged with two counts of rape and will appear in court next week, police confirmed. Picture: Getty

Read more: Jay Blades' wife breaks silence after the Repair Shop star is charged with ‘controlling and coercive behaviour'

Read more: Radio legend James Whale dies aged 74 after battle with cancer as tributes pour in

The presenter is awaiting trial after he was charged with controlling and coercive behaviour last year against then-wife Lisa Marie Zbozen, which he has denied.

The Bafta winner was arrested in May 2024, and charged later in the year in September.

His actions allegedly caused Lisa “to fear, on at least two occasions, that violence will be used against her”, between January 2023 and September 2024.

Download the all new LBC app now!
Download the all new LBC app now! Picture: LBC

He pleaded not guilty last October and is currently awaiting a pre-trial review on that charge.

The pair split just under two years after they were married in the grounds of a beachfront villa in Barbados on November 22, 2022.

The furniture restorer, who was made an MBE for services to craft in 2022, has since resigned as an ambassador of the King’s Foundation, and from his role as chancellor at Buckinghamshire New University.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Tracey Connelly will be released from prison after the Parole Board rejected a Government challenge against its ruling.

Mother of Baby P to face public parole hearing in October

Tommy Robinson has been arrested at Luton Airport.

Tommy Robinson arrested at Luton Airport over alleged assault at St Pancras station

Dozens of suspected rioters are still wanted by police a year after disorder that broke out across the UK.

Pictured: Dozens of suspected rioters still wanted by police year on from 2024 disorder triggered by Southport stabbings
Mohammed Afzal, was attacked just before 9pm on Friday in a car park on Market Street.

Pictured: Man, 19, stabbed to death in Bury car park - as three teens arrested on suspicion of murder
m

Saudi Arabian student, 20, stabbed to death in Cambridge as family pay tribute to 'dutiful son and loving brother'
UCH, University College Hospital, London.

Five Met Police officers charged with GBH on man at north London hospital

More UK News

See more More UK News

The Taliban has been asked by Iran for a 'kill list' of Afghans who helped Britain during the 20-year war in the Afghanistan.

Iran 'asks Taliban for kill list’ leaked in MoD data blunder to 'track down MI6 spies'

Emergency services were called to the indoor water park in Hanley just after 4 o'clock this afternoon, where they found the girl in a critical condition.

Girl, 4, dies after incident at water park in Stoke-on-Trent

Thousands of passengers have been told to postpone their Eurostar train journeys to and from Paris.

Eurostar passengers advised to postpone journeys following power outage

Dame Stella Rimington, first female director general of MI5, has died aged 90.

Dame Stella Rimington, MI5's first female director general, dies aged 90

A giant 22-inch rat has been found in a Yorkshire home.

Rat the 'size of a cat' found in home - as councillor warns they are 'everywhere'

James Whale after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire last year

Radio legend James Whale dies aged 74 after battle with cancer as tributes pour in

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News