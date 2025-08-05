Jay Blades appears in court after being charged with two counts of rape

Jay Blades in court after separate rape charges emerge. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

TV presenter Jay Blades has appeared in court on a controlling or coercive behaviour charge after it emerged he has been separately accused of two counts of rape.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

West Mercia Police said the 55-year-old is due to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court on August 13 on the rape charges.

On Tuesday, Blades, who fronted The Repair Shop, appeared at Worcester Crown Court via video link for a preliminary hearing in relation to the controlling or coercive behaviour charge.

Blades, who wore animal-print spectacles, a grey suit and a blue polka-dot tie, spoke only to confirm his name during a short hearing.

Read more: Jay Blades' wife breaks silence after the Repair Shop star is charged with ‘controlling and coercive behaviour'

Read more: Radio legend James Whale dies aged 74 after battle with cancer as tributes pour in

Jay Blades has been charged with two counts of rape and will appear in court next week, police confirmed. Picture: Getty

The TV star previously denied engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards his estranged wife Lisa-Marie Zbozen between January 1 2023 and September 12 last year.

He faces trial at a later date.In a statement on Tuesday, police also confirmed separate charges of rape.

The force said: “Jason Blades, 55, of Claverley in Shropshire, has been charged with two counts of rape.

Download the all new LBC app now! Picture: LBC

“He is due to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court on 13 August 2025.”

Furniture restorer Blades found fame on restoration programme The Repair Shop, which he started presenting in 2017.

He also presented the BBC’s Money For Nothing until 2020, and appeared on Celebrity Masterchef and Celebrity Bake Off as well as Comic Relief.