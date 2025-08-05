Jay Blades appears in court after being charged with two counts of rape

5 August 2025, 11:01

Jay Blades in court after separate rape charges emerge
Jay Blades in court after separate rape charges emerge. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

TV presenter Jay Blades has appeared in court on a controlling or coercive behaviour charge after it emerged he has been separately accused of two counts of rape.

West Mercia Police said the 55-year-old is due to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court on August 13 on the rape charges.

On Tuesday, Blades, who fronted The Repair Shop, appeared at Worcester Crown Court via video link for a preliminary hearing in relation to the controlling or coercive behaviour charge.

Blades, who wore animal-print spectacles, a grey suit and a blue polka-dot tie, spoke only to confirm his name during a short hearing.

Jay Blades has been charged with two counts of rape and will appear in court next week, police confirmed.
Jay Blades has been charged with two counts of rape and will appear in court next week, police confirmed. Picture: Getty

The TV star previously denied engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards his estranged wife Lisa-Marie Zbozen between January 1 2023 and September 12 last year.

He faces trial at a later date.In a statement on Tuesday, police also confirmed separate charges of rape.

The force said: “Jason Blades, 55, of Claverley in Shropshire, has been charged with two counts of rape.

“He is due to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court on 13 August 2025.”

Furniture restorer Blades found fame on restoration programme The Repair Shop, which he started presenting in 2017.

He also presented the BBC’s Money For Nothing until 2020, and appeared on Celebrity Masterchef and Celebrity Bake Off as well as Comic Relief.

