Jay Slater's death in Tenerife ruled 'accidental' after falling from height, coroner rules

Jay Slater's body was found in a ravine in a remote area of Tenerife. Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Jay Slater, 19, who went missing in Tenerife last summer sparking a huge search, died by accident after falling from a height, a coroner has concluded.

The teen suffered a severe head trauma and a fractured skull when he fell in a ravine.

His body was found by a mountain rescue team in a remote part of the Spanish island after a four-week search.

Jay, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, was holidaying at the popular holiday destination and had been to the NRG music festival with friends at the Papagayo nightclub in the resort of Playa de las Americas on June 16 last year.

He is believed to have gone to the Airbnb holiday rental apartment near Masca in the early hours of the next morning before vanishing, and was reported missing on June 18.

Evidence suggests he left the flat hours later, attempted to walk back to his own apartment and fell into a ravine.

This is a developing story, more to follow...