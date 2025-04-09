Jean-Claude Van Damme accused of having sex with five trafficked women at showbiz party

By Kit Heren

Jean-Claude Van Damme is accused of having sex with five trafficked women at a television launch party.

Action juggernaut Van Damme, 64, is said to have slept with the women at an event in Cannes in 2015.

They are said to have been brought to the south of France from Romania by a suspected human trafficker, who previously ran a modelling agency.

Mr Van Damme denied the allegations through his agent.

A complaint was filed with police earlier this month, and the events of the allegations have been revealed in court documents.

One of the women who attended the event said: "When we got there, we realised we weren’t participating in a film festival event, but rather at the launch of a TV series starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, which was held in a hotel event room.”

She said the the event organiser "took five of his girls from the Fashion TV team and sent them to Van Damme”.

It is unclear if Van Damme knew that the women had been trafficked.

The allegations are being investigated by the same Romanian anti-trafficking agency that looked into claims against Andrew Tate.

The lawyer who filed the complaint claimed the alleged victims were "basically offered" to the famed Belgian martial arts star.

Adrian Cuculis told the Telegraph: “If Jean-Claude Van Damme hooked up with them in the club and they went and engaged in six-person intercourse, it’s perfectly fine.

"But if somebody comes to you keeping her hand in his hand and says ‘OK off you go with him into the room’ this means something else."

Mr Van Damme's agent said: "Mr Van Damme does not wish to comment on or fuel this rumour, which is as absurd as it is unfounded."

Van Damme is best known for action movies in the 1980s and 1990s, including Universal Soldier and Kickboxer. His films have grossed. His films have grossed over $1 billion (around £780 million).