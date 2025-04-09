Jean-Claude Van Damme accused of having sex with five trafficked women at showbiz party

9 April 2025, 08:37

Jean-Claude Van Damme
Jean-Claude Van Damme. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Jean-Claude Van Damme is accused of having sex with five trafficked women at a television launch party.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Action juggernaut Van Damme, 64, is said to have slept with the women at an event in Cannes in 2015.

They are said to have been brought to the south of France from Romania by a suspected human trafficker, who previously ran a modelling agency.

Mr Van Damme denied the allegations through his agent.

A complaint was filed with police earlier this month, and the events of the allegations have been revealed in court documents.

Read more: 'Popular' County Durham dad, 60, was 'shot through his front window', police confirm

Read more: Serving Met Police officer charged with four counts of rape

Jean-Claude Van Damme
Jean-Claude Van Damme. Picture: Alamy

One of the women who attended the event said: "When we got there, we realised we weren’t participating in a film festival event, but rather at the launch of a TV series starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, which was held in a hotel event room.”

She said the the event organiser "took five of his girls from the Fashion TV team and sent them to Van Damme”.

It is unclear if Van Damme knew that the women had been trafficked.

The allegations are being investigated by the same Romanian anti-trafficking agency that looked into claims against Andrew Tate.

The lawyer who filed the complaint claimed the alleged victims were "basically offered" to the famed Belgian martial arts star.

Jean-Claude Van Damme
Jean-Claude Van Damme. Picture: Getty

Adrian Cuculis told the Telegraph: “If Jean-Claude Van Damme hooked up with them in the club and they went and engaged in six-person intercourse, it’s perfectly fine.

"But if somebody comes to you keeping her hand in his hand and says ‘OK off you go with him into the room’ this means something else."

Mr Van Damme's agent said: "Mr Van Damme does not wish to comment on or fuel this rumour, which is as absurd as it is unfounded."

Van Damme is best known for action movies in the 1980s and 1990s, including Universal Soldier and Kickboxer. His films have grossed. His films have grossed over $1 billion (around £780 million).

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Dismembered body of British scientist found in suitcase after vanishing in Columbia

Tributes paid to 'warm and funny' London scientist after his 'dismembered body was found in suitcase' in Colombia
Glenn Armstrong bombarded the woman with unwanted messages prior to breaking into her Spennymoor home at around 4am on Thursday, January 2.

Stalker who bombarded ex with messages jailed for breaking into her home - after police find him at top of stairs with knife
Barry Dawson, 60, was killed after being shot through his front window, police have said

'Popular' County Durham dad, 60, was 'shot through his front window', police confirm

Boy, 15, and girl, 13, guilty of manslaughter following the death of Leicester pensioner Bhim Kohli

Bhim Kohli's teenage killers 'humiliated' pensioner in 'brutal and cruel' attack, says heartbroken daughter
Close up of a Police logo on a police officers uniform in Leeds,WEst Yorkshire,UK

Norwegian teenager arrested after being caught with guns in Yorkshire hotel room

Wahib

'Jealous and controlling husband' who tried to cut wife's head off before leaving her to bleed to death jailed for life

More UK News

See more More UK News

2025 marks 80 years since the end of the Second World War

Fury as council makes 'ridiculous' decision to skip VE day parade for being 'elitist'

Shocking analysis shows waiting times for larger social homes exceeds 100 years

Shock analysis shows waiting lists for larger social homes now exceeds 100 years

Universal has confirmed it's opening its first European theme park in Bedfordshire

Universal theme park set to open in Bedfordshire in 2031 in multi-billion pound boost for economy
Serial Killer Conviction Prompts Police To Warn Of Dating App Dangers

Paedophiles targeting single mums on dating apps in order to exploit their children

Sir Steve Redgrave has called for an urgent cleanup of the River Thames

Sir Steve Redgrave calls for clean-up of River Thames ahead of Oxford-Cambridge boat race

Esme Baker, 10, and her father, Lee Baker, 48, were killed in the fire

Fire at caravan park that killed father, 48, and daughter, 10, was 'accidental', investigation finds

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News