Woman, 69, charged with murder of film director 'killed for her diamond-encrusted Rolex'

20 June 2025, 09:23 | Updated: 20 June 2025, 09:31

Jennifer Abbot, 69, was discovered stabbed to death in her Camden home
Jennifer Abbot, 69, was discovered stabbed to death in her Camden home.

By Flaminia Luck

A woman has been charged with the murder a 69-year-old woman who was discovered stabbed inside her north London home.

Nancy Pexton, 69, has been charged with murdering Jennifer Abbott, also known as Sarah Steinberg, who was found dead at her flat in Camden last Friday (June 13), the Metropolitan Police said.

Ms Abbott was found by her niece and neighbours, who broke her door down after her family had not heard from her for several days.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as sharp force trauma.

Police are desperately trying to find the missing Rolex
Police are investigating whether her death was linked to a diamond-encrusted Rolex missing from her home.

Neighbours said they regularly saw Ms Abbott walking her pet corgi in the area with one describing her as "exuberant" and "vivacious".

Scotland Yard previously said officers were investigating whether Ms Abbott's death was linked to a diamond-encrusted Rolex missing from her home.

Pexton is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates' Court on Friday.

