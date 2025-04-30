Jenson Button's wife has £250,000 of jewellery and handbags stolen at station as she blasts 'unsafe' UK

Mourad Aid, 41, pleaded guilty to theft after walking off with the couple's suitcase. Picture: Getty/British Transport Police

By Asher McShane

Jenson Button’s wife has revealed how she had a suitcase containing £250,000 of jewellery and bags stolen outside St Pancras station.

Brittny Button has said she thinks London is ‘unsecure’ and ‘chaotic’ after she was targeted while coming back from a romantic getaway in Paris.

Former F1 driver Jenson, 45, was helping a chauffeur load his wife Brittny’s case into a car when a man swooped past and snatched her case. He disappeared before they even realised the bag was gone.

The suitcase contained more than £250,000 worth of items, including two Kelly bags totalling around £70,000 as well as sentimental and antique jewellery.

However plain clothes officers arrested the thief after CCTV footage was circulated to teams in and around St Pancras station.

Jenson Button (L) and wife Brittny, who were targeted in a £250,000 theft at St Pancras. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Mourad Aid, 41, pleaded guilty to theft at Westminster Magistrates Court on February 19, five days after the incident. He has been remanded in custody for sentencing.

Brittny now says she has ‘no interest’ in ever returning to the UK because of how ‘unsafe’ it is.

She said: "I was kind of shocked. How like unsecure everything felt [in London] just so many people, [and] so chaotic."

She told MailOnline: “I don't really have many things from my parents, I don't really have many family heirlooms and I wish I did. So it's really heartbreaking.”

“I'm normally pretty cautious when I'm out in public and travelling, but I just didn't think that there were gangs literally just waiting for people and watching.”

“My husband and I we really have no interest going back to the UK and it's a shame, because, you know, we will have to go back for family and work.”

Mother-of-two Brittny will likely never retrieve her stolen items, which where listed online only days after the incident.

British Transport Police said: “A 41 year old man pleaded guilty to theft at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 19 February 2025, following an incident on 13 February.

“BTP received a report from the victim that she had arrived at St Pancras on the Eurostar with her husband around 12.30pm, and began loading a car on Pancras Road with their luggage.

“As the victim’s husband turned to load her suitcase into the car, they realised it had been gone. Neither of them saw it being taken and reported it to a BTP officer at the station.

“The case contained several designer bags and jewellery including bracelets and rings of sentimental value, with the overall value estimated at in excess of £250,000.

“Detectives from BTP viewed CCTV and identified a man walking into the station with the victim’s case at around 12.35am and was seen walking back out of the station via the Midland Road exit.

“CCTV images were circulated among local BTP teams and one officer recognised the man in the CCTV to be Mourad Aid. He was then arrested by plain clothes officers in the Hatton Garden area on 17 February.

“Aid has now been remanded in custody until sentencing.”