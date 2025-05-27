Jewish boy hospitalised after ‘racially motivated attack’ in Hampstead, north London

27 May 2025, 23:22

A Jewish boy has been hospitalised after a ‘racially motivated attack’ in Hampstead, a charity has said.
A Jewish boy has been hospitalised after a ‘racially motivated attack’ in Hampstead, a charity has said. Picture: Google

By Jacob Paul

A Jewish boy has been taken to hospital after a ‘racially motivated attack’ in Hampstead involving a knife, according to a Jewish security charity.

Three boys were threatened with a knife by six or seven suspects at a north London tube station on Monday evening.

The Shomrim neighbourhood watch has said one of the boys has been taken to hospital for observation, and the charity has since appealed for information about the incident which took place at 8:30pm.

The British Transport Police confirmed it was called to reports of “racially aggravated assault and robbery” at Hampstead Station.

Shomrim added in a post on X that it was supporting the victims and encouraged anyone who has been a victim of antisemitic crime to get in touch.

Meanwhile, the British Transport Police told the Jewish Chronicle: “Officers were called to Hampstead Underground station at around 8.30pm yesterday (26 May) following reports of racially aggravated assault and robbery.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 596 of 26 May. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

